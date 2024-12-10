NFR Insider: Meet Jacob Lees Who Split the Win in Round 5 Bareback Riding
Rodeo On SI was fortunate enough to get to learn a little more about Jacob Lees, the man coming into the NFR in the number 10 spot in the World Standings. Since we talked with him he has made his debut at the Thomas and Mack Center. He's not just showing up either, he's riding. He has made qualified rides on all five horses and currently sits number nine in the average standings.
When he picked up his first check he did it in fine fashion splitting the win at 91-points with fellow bareback rider Dean Thompson. Lees got to do it on his favorite draw so far , C5 Rodeo's Virgil. The effort earned the Idaho man $30,155 as his first check from the 2024 NFR.
Get to know Lees better here.
Jacob Lees
- Season Earnings: $138,363
- Hometown: Caldwell, Ida.
- Season Ranking: 10
- NFR Qualifications: 1 (2024)
1. What is your favorite horse you’ve gotten on so far this year?
F13 Virgil. That horse is the epitome of everything a bareback rider wants. I was lucky enough to get on him twice this year, over 90 both times and win both rodeos that I had him at. He’s one of a kind.
This was a great answer as Lees took the win on the horse in Round 5 of the 2024 NFR!
2. What horse have you not ridden yet, but really want to?
That’s a long list! I wouldn’t be able to pick just one but some that come to mind would be Disco Party, Yippee Kibbitz, Stevie Nicks, Good Time Charlie to name a few.
3. If you had to pick another rodeo event, what would it be?
Probably the bull dogging. I’ve always liked how fast paced it was similar to the bareback riding.
4. Who is your mentor or someone you look up to?
I had a few mentors growing up. Mike Mosby, Casey Volin to name some. Guys I look up to would be Kaycee Feild, Richie Champion, Leighton Berry, Tanner Aus, Tim O’Connell, and the rest of the greats as well.
5. What brand of rigging do you use?
A Barstow Riggin. Pretty basic and easy. Proflex Highlift handle, straight off the body. Keep it simple.
6. Favorite restaurant?
Jockos Steakhouse Nipomo, Cali.
7. Favorite movie?
42, the Jackie Robinson story
8. What is your favorite thing to do on a day off?
Anything outdoors. I love hunting and fishing.
9. What is your favorite sport other than rodeo?
Probably baseball. My grandfather was a huge fan and I liked to watch it with him.
10. What was your biggest win of the year?
Biggest win of the year would be between The Hondo Rodeo (Phoenix, Ariz.) and The San Diego (Cali.) Rodeo. Both coincidentally on professional baseball fields.
11. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
Just my normal training. I try to treat it like another rodeo so I don’t get into my own head too much.
12. What’s one thing about the NFR you think most people don’t know?
I’ve found a lot of people don’t realize that everyone competes all 10 nights. I constantly get asked what night I’m up.
13. How many horses do you usually ride in a practice session?
That depends how I’m feeling and what I think needs to be worked on. Generally 1-2, 3 if I feel it.
14. Do you have any superstitions?
No superstitions, I think those only are true if you believe in them yourself.
15. Do you have any pre-ride rituals?
Nothing particular! I warm up a little different each time depending how I’m feeling. I do listen to music right up until I’m climbing on, which has caused me to lose a few AirPods when I forget to remove them.