NFR Insider: Meet the Breakaway Superstars #1 Shelby Meged
Shelby Meged
"Every year you have to start over. No matter what you did the year before you have to work just as hard to get back to the finals the next year. Every year you get a back number, it is a blessing!"
- Season Earnings: $146,665
- Hometown: Stephenville, Texas
- Season Ranking: 1
- NFR Qualifications: 5 (2020-24)
1. What horses did you ride this season?
- No Wimpy Turns “Onna” (9-year old sorrel mare) – Sire: Whiz N Starlight/Dam: Its Wimpys Turn
2. What was your biggest win this year?
Sioux Falls, South Dakota was obviously the biggest win money wise, but the win at Cheyenne Frontier Days was really special. It is a historic rodeo and a bucket list win, so to get the win on the year of the cowgirl there really meant a lot.
3. Do you have traveling partners?
Yes, I traveled with Kendall Pearson and Bradi Good.
4. What ropes do you use?
I use an Edge in a 9.5 made by Fast Back Ropes. I like that they have different sizes and softness levels.
5. What brand of saddle do you ride?
I ride a Jeff Beach.
6. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
This year has been a little crazy because I had some surgery and was out for four almost five weeks. Onna has also been hurt so we both will be coming off of some injuries but hopefully back to full force by the finals.
7. How many calves do you rope in a practice session?
Well normally I would ride probably three or four of the young horses in the morning and rope 30 - 50 calves. Then in the afternoon I would rope and score on my good horses. I would just run two or three on my good horses every other day just to keep them sharp. This year is a little different because I'm trying to recover. So this year I'll just rope eight to ten and stay sharp but I'm not riding any of the young horses right now.
8. How often do you rope the dummy?
I rope the dummy every day. I'm setting myself up now where I just rope it ten times and I make it hard. I set up different things to make it more difficult and I only throw ten loops. If I miss it once, I don't get another try. I make it just like the finals. If I miss one, I just have to go to bed mad because I don't get to retry at the finals. Normally I might rope the dummy 100 times a day but not this year.
9. Favorite restaurant?
Cafe Zupas is my favorite. I love it.
10. Favorite Movie?
I think my favorite movie is Tombstone. You just can't beat it.
11. Food you won’t eat?
Anything spicy. I am a true Canadian, I guess.
12. Will you stay the whole two weeks of the NFR?
Well, obviously because of Haven I am going to be there the whole two weeks. I don't really know if I will jackpot any in Las Vegas because it is really hard to keep horses in two different places and get everywhere we need to be, let alone go to the jackpots. We are just trying to sort all that out. I don't want to miss out on watching Haven but at the same time, it's hard not to try to go make money at the jackpots.
13. Favorite sport other than rodeo?
Basketball and I love the Golden State Warriors.
14. If you had to pick a competitor’s horse to ride, which one would it be?
I would certainly pick Dutch owned by Josie Conner.
15. Who is your mentor or someone you look up to?
I think I would have to say my dad, Garth Boisjoli. His opinion really means the most to me and it feels so good when he tells me, "Good job." I know when he tells me things to fix it comes from the heart and I value that.