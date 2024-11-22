NFR Insider: Meet the Guys of Bull Riding #1 T.J. Gray
T.J. Gray
This has been a dream season for a Dairy, Oregon bull rider named T.J. Gray. After finishing the 2023 season in the number 22 position, he has come back as a man on a mission for 2024.
Gray found wins at the Snake River Stampede in Nampa, Idaho, Cheyenne Frontier Days, Gooding, Idaho, and finished the season off with a big win at the North Dakota Roughrider Cup.
Gray will enter the NFR with a lead of approximately $8,000 which is literally nothing in the bull riding.
- Season Earnings: $244,844
- Hometown: Dairy, Oregon
- Season Ranking: 1st
- NFR Qualifications: 1 (2024)
1. Who are your traveling partners?
I had an array. Justin Houston through the winter and then coming into summer, Chase Dougherty and I were together. A lot of the year I was by myself.
2. Do you have a bull you want to get on but you've never had the opportunity?
I don't pay a lot of attention to the bulls like other guys. I typically draw good and have gotten the opportunity to get on good ones. There's definitely a few I'd like a chance back at.
3. Where is your favorite rodeo?
Pendleton and St.Paul is also one that I like a lot.
4. What was your highest mark ride this year?
91.5 points in Sioux Falls.
5. Do you have an superstitions?
No.
6. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
Staying with the same program. I started to stress out about all the things I need to do better and then I realized it's gotten me this far. In years past I stressed out to much, I took it too serious if I bucked off. This year I didn't take it as serious and it worked out a lot better. I'm gonna do the same thing and have fun.
7. Do you have a favorite Restaurant ?
In -N-Out Burger
8. Favorite Movie?
Lonesome Dove.
9. What food won't you eat?
Middle Eastern Cuisine. I would say sushi but then I started eating sushi this year so I can't say that anymore.
10. How do you keep yourself healthy during the NFR?
Same system I usually do, a lot of stretching and stay doing light workouts.
11. Who is a mentor or someone you look up to?
As just a man, my father. Rodeo wise there's to many to pick one.
12. Are you single, married or have any children?
I have a girlfriend and she'll be going ot the finals with me.
13. Favorite sport other than rodeo?
I like to kill time golfing and snowboarding but nothing I take serious.
14. Do you get on practice bulls? If so how often?
I do, how often really depends on how sore I am. But this time of year I get on them several times a week.
15. What is a bull you're wanting to draw at NFR this year?
There's several. I'd like to get on Speck, he's bucked me off several times. I talk a lot of crap with the stock contractor who owns him and I'm on the loosing end so I'd like to change that. Pegusus is another. I'm not really picky, I'll be satisfied no matter what I draw.