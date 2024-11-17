NFR Insider: Meet the Guys of Bull Riding #15 Dustin Boquet
" My goal this year was to make the finals with Jace Trosclair since this is his first year. We're from about 10 minutes apart back home and I give his uncle a bunch of credit for where I'm at today because he used to buck bulls for me all the time. So seeing him come where I come from and making the finals it's pretty awesome to experience this with him."
Dustin Boquet
- Season Earnings: $121,352
- Hometown: Bourg, Lousiana
- Season Ranking: 15th
- NFR Qualifications: 4 (2018, 2020-21, 2024)
1. Who are your travel partners?
My travel partners this year were Jeff Askey and Jace Trosclair.
2. Do you have a bull you want to get on but you've never had the opportunity?
There's just so many of them. I can't put a name to just one particular one.
3. Where is your favorite rodeo?
San Antonio, I don't know what it is about the winter buildings rodeos but I've always just done really good at it.
4. What was your highest mark ride this year?
90 points in Missoula.
5. Do you have an superstitions?
No, the only superstitions I've really got and I was just raised up that way ever since I put a cowboy hat on is I don't put a cowboy hat on the bed.
6. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
Normally when I'm done for the year, I'll go to a couple of rodeos and then you won't really see me for the rest of November because all I'm doing is duck hunting. This year there aren't many ducks to be found unless you go across the border of Canada. So I've been putting some time into working out and eating correctly. Just trying to stay physically healthy. I haven't been on anything since the end of the year, just been trying to let my wrist heal up. This week I'll start getting a few practice bulls to stay confident and just stay in shape.
7. Do you have a favorite restaurant ?
The steak house in Wills Point, Texas.
8. Favorite movie?
Happy Gilmore or The Longest Yard. I can watch them over and over again, they're just kinda funny.
9. What food won't you eat?
I'm not really ever worried if I don't try lamb.
10. How do you keep yourself healthy during the NFR?
Just not staying out every night. Years prior I haven't worked out at NFR. THis year I plan on chaning that, getting to bed at a decent time and getting up to keep my body moving and flexible to get through all 10 rounds.
11. Who is a mentor or someone you look up to?
I looked up to both of my grandpas a lot and still to this day. I do stuff still to this day that falls back to what they have taught me growing up.
12. Are you single, married or have any children?
Single.
13. Favorite sport other than rodeo?
Baseball.
14. Do you get on practice bulls? If so how often?
I don't get on many practice bulls. Leading up to NFR I'll get on a few, I'm not extremely crazy with it.
15. What is a bull you're wanting to draw at NFR this year?
I have a handful that I really want to get on. I would love to draw Angels Landing.