NFR Insider: Meet the Guys of Bull Riding #6 Jeter Lawrence
Jeter Lawrence
At just 19 years old, Jeter Lawrence has certainly made a name for himself in the professional rodeo arena. He is coming into his first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo ranked No. 6 after winning more tha $200,000.
The Oklahoma bull rider picked up the championship check at several places including Baker, Montana's Fallon County Fair & Rodeo, California Rodeo Salinas, and the Cody, Wyo. Stampede.
Being young will likely be an advantage for him when the bright lights shine at the Thomas and Mack Center. It will be interesting to see how he performs under that much pressure given it will be his first time nodding his head in those bright yellow chutes.
After working so hard and putting in the miles, this ambitious bull rider is ready to show the world what he is made of. Rodeo on SI spent some time with the talent and he offered a little view into his world.
- Season Earnings: $206,134
- Hometown: Council Hill, Oklahoma
- Season Ranking: 6th
- NFR Qualifications: 1 (2024)
1. Who are your traveling partners?
I started out going with buddy Brad Gilcrease, but then he got hurrt so I was going with Scott Wells all summer.
2. Do you have a bull you want to get on but you've never had the opportunity?
I'll say Theodore though I'd like to get on him.
3. Where is your favorite rodeo?
Pendleton, Ore. or Calgary, Alberta Canada it's a tough toss up.
4. What was your highest mark ride this year?
91 points in Mercedes, Texas at an X-Bulls.
5. Do you have an superstitions?
Not really, honestly no.
6. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
Not really, just taking it easy, getting on bulls here and there and staying sharp.
7. Do you have a favorite restaurant ?
Texas Roadhouse.
8. Favorite Movie?
8 Seconds.
9. What food won't you eat?
To insert a text box click here
10. How do you keep yourself healthy during the NFR?
Stay on and doing my job the best I can to make sure everything goes right.
11. Who is a mentor or someone you look up to?
I look up to my dad a lot and a couple other people but my dad the most.
12. Are you single, married or have any children?
I am single and I don't have any kids.
13. Favorite sport other than rodeo?
No, I am pretty much consumed by bull riding.
14. Do you get on practice bulls? If so how often?
Throughout the year I'll get on practice bulls every week if I'm not going anywhere. Here latley I've just been chilling and letting my body rest for the NFR. In a few weeks I'll be ready to get on a few and get tuned up.
15. What is a bull you're wanting to draw at NFR this year?
Angels Landing.