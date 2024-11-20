NFR Insider: Meet the Guys of Bull Riding #8 Chase Dougherty
Chase Dougherty
He's spent the last few months healing from injuries and he's ready to perform under the Las Vegas lights. This NFR will look different for him as he'll have his two biggest fans cheering him on from the stands. It's time to get to know 2x NFR qualifier Chase Dougherty.
Dougherty will drive into Las Vegas from Canby, Ore. sitting in the No. 8 spot going into round one of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Having beem to the finals once before in 2018, he does have some experience at the Thomas and Mack Center, but it has been awhile.
The 26-year-old cowboy found success this year by winning the Western Stampede in West Jordan, Utah, Sisters, Oregon Rodeo, Nacogdoches Pro Rodeo, and La Fiesta De Los Vaquros in Tucson, Ariz. just to name a few.
Rodeo on SI was fortunate enough to get a few minutes with the talented guy to let you get a small glimpse into his world.
- Season Earnings: $165,013
- Hometown: Canby, Oregon
- Season Ranking: #8
- NFR Qualifications: 2 (2018,2024)
1. Who are your traveling partners?
I rodeoed mainly by myself this year. This year was really cool, I got to take my dad rodeoing with me for almost two months. I'd bum rides through the year too, so I was with a bunch of people.
2. Do you have a bull you want to get on but you've never had the opportunity?
I'd like to get a shot at Red Rock back in the day. One that's alive right now, obviously it's Man Hater.
3. Where is your favorite rodeo?
Calgary, is probably my favorite of all time. It was life changing for me, the first time I went there I met my wife. We have a little boy that just turned three in September and we named him Calgary because of the rodeo and our history there.
4. What was your highest mark ride this year?
89.5 points at Sisters. That was one of my favorite rides this year. For Oregon rodeos it's very historic and big deal for people from there and the northwest. I've had really bad luck there, so to get a good ride was sweet. My mom and dad were there and some friends I haven't seen in a longtime and it was one of Mike Corey's bulls and he's a longtime friend of mine.
5. Do you have an superstitions?
Yeah I do, it's bad luck to be superstitious. If you think you're gonna have bad luck you're going to have bad luck and if you think you'll have good luck you're more than likely to have good luck.
6. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
I've been having trouble with my hips, so I've been really getting after physical therapy. I'm working out every day if not twice a day. Getting ready for this NFR this year looks a lot different than the last time I made it. I think last time I was 20 years old, and might have done a couple of push-ups and sit-ups. This time around, I've been staying off the bulls, staying in the gym, and making sure my body is ready to go.
7. Do you have a favorite restaurant ?
The Keg in Calgary. There's one in Lipan called 1859 I think and it's a nice restaurant. Those are my two favorites.
8. Favorite Movie?
8 Seconds or J.W. Coop.
9. What food won't you eat?
I used to never eat brussels sprouts but now it's all I eat I feel like. I've never tried caviar but I don't think I'd ever try it either, or like escargot, I don't know that stuff just sounds gross.
10. How do you keep yourself healthy during the NFR?
A lot of working out, massage therapy, and acuscope myopulse instruments. When you're getting on 10 bulls in 10 days at this caliber, if you can get out healthy that's a Godsend. I go into it knowing you'll have to get on some bulls in pain. It's not trying to stay healthy but more dominant and effective.
11. Who is a mentor or someone you look up to?
There's quite a few guys and they all happen to be bull riders. Sage Kimzey is a huge influence for me. When I first started rodeoing I would go put my pack right next to his, to mock him and see how he does things. Cody Custer, we talk a lot on the phone. My dad is probably my biggest mentor and advice giver.
12. Are you single, married or have any children?
I'm married to Kara and have a son, Calgary.
13. Favorite sport other than rodeo?
I really like to watch pole vaulting/track and field. I like boxing a lot as well. If there's something cool going on, I'm probably going to watch it.
14. Do you get on practice bulls? If so how often?
I've only been on three so far preparing for NFR. But in the next few weeks, I'll get on some. Some buddies and I are doing a mock NFR so we'll each get on one a day for 10 days. The ones we're getting on won't be near what they will be, but it's more so getting your mind right and getting used to it.
15. What is a bull you're wanting to draw at NFR this year?
Blue Magic, I've been on him twice and both times I haven't been healthy, so I'd like another shot.