NFR Insider: Meet the Guys of Bull Riding #9 Trevor Reiste
Trevor Reiste
It’s time to get to know this Iowa cowboy, Trevor Reiste. Qualifying for his second National Finals Rodeo and coming off of an electric summer run, the excitement runs deep to see what this bull rider can accomplish during 10 nights in Thomas and Mack.
Reiste had substantial wins this year including the famed Pendleton, Ore. Round-Up. The Iowa man stayed on top of Blue Magic from Outlawbuckers Rodeo to score 91.5 points and take the win. He also found success in Puyallup, Wash., Kalispell, Mont. and Lufkin, Texas.
After finishing the year sitting in the No. 9 position, Reiste is coming back to Las Vegas after a bit of a break. He finished number 13 in the world in 2017 and hasn't been back to the NFR since.
The veteran is keeping things simple and taking a common sense approach to staying healthy at the NFR. Read a little more about him and his conversation with Rodeo on SI here.
- Season Earnings: $160,670
- Hometown: Linden, Iowa
- Season Ranking: 9th
- NFR Qualifications: 2 (2017,2024)
1. Who are your traveling partners?
My wife and my weiner dog Cricket.
2. Do you have a bull you want to get on but you've never had the opportunity?
I wouldn't mind getting on Red Demon.
3. Where is your favorite rodeo?
Fort Madison, Iowa. It's always great to be at a big Iowa rodeo.
4. What was your highest mark ride this year?
91.5 points in Pendleton, Oregon.
5. Do you have an superstitions?
Nope, I'm the guy that puts his hat on the bed just to make everyone else mad.
6. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
Not special, going to the gym and my barrel drills.
7. Do you have a favorite Restaurant ?
I enjoy Texas Roadhouse.
8. Favorite Movie?
Angel and the Badman.
9. What food won't you eat?
I'll eat pretty much anything. I tend to stick to a meat and potato diet though.
10. How do you keep yourself healthy during the NFR?
Ride your bull and make a good dismount. That reduces your injury factor quite a bit. I'll take a MagnaWave out there with me and Justin Sports Medicine is always great at keeping guys healthy.
11. Who is a mentor or someone you look up to?
I've had several through my career, Chad, Shad Smith and Danny Schlobohm.
12. Are you single, married or have any children?
I'm married and we've got our weiner dog.
13. Favorite sport other than rodeo?
Wrestling.
14. Do you get on practice bulls? If so how often?
I don't. I'm not one for practice bulls, I think they increase my chance for injury.
15. What is a bull you're wanting to draw at NFR this year?
85 Big Bank.