NFR Insider: Meet the Steer Wrestlers #10 Ty Erickson
Ty Erickson
Rodeo on SI had the opportunity to catch up with 9 time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier and 2019 World Champion Steer Wrestler, Ty Erickson. With 2024 Horse of the Year, "Crush," this cowboy will once again return to the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV, December 5-14. We got to know Erickson a little better and more about his incredible season of defying the odds.
When Erickson was injured in May, it looked like his hopes of a ninth NFR qualification may have come to an untimely halt. With a huge win at the Calgary Stampede (AB), Erickson was able to claw his way back up the standings to a top 10 finish at the end of the regular season. Wins at the San Angelo Cinch Chute Out (TX), Oakdale Saddle Club (CA), and Clark County Fair and Rodeo (Logandale, NV) were crucial to his season.
Erickson has been a solid competitor at the NFR throughout the years, with countless round wins, a Reserve World Championship in 2017 and finishing 2nd in the NFR Average in 2014.
- Season Earnings: $99,657
- Hometown: Helena, MT
- Season Ranking: 10th
- NFR Qualifications: 9 (2014-2019, 2022-2024)
1. What horses did you ride this year?
- Finding Meno (Finding Nemo x Streakin Rascal) "Crush" owned by TC Equine LLC
- Off The Fence (Stel Corona x Sis Hits) "Swamper" owned by Broom Tree Ranch LLC
- Izzy owned by JD Struxness
Crush, Swamper owned by Jarret McGraw, Izzy owned by JD Struxness
2. Are you taking the same horses to the NFR?
I will be riding my horse Crush at the NFR.
3. If you had to pick a competitor’s horse to ride, which one would it be?
I would ride Swamper, owned by Jarret McGraw, ridden by Dakota Eldridge and Williams Lummus at the NFR.
4. Who is your mentor or someone you look up to?
Someone I look up to is Tim Tebow. He is a God fearing man, a winner and an overall good person.
5. What brand of saddle do you ride?
I ride a Bill Ayre. He is my uncle and a saddle maker eastern Montana.
6. Favorite restaurant?
My favorite restaurant is Texas Roadhouse, but my favorite place to eat is my wife’s cooking at home.
7. Favorite movie?
Top Gun: Maverick
8. What is your favorite thing to do on a day off?
Spending time with my family on the lake.
9. What is your favorite sport other than rodeo?
I love to ski/snowboard.
10. What was your biggest win of the year?
Calgary, AB (Calgary Stampede)
11. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
I went to Texas for three weeks to practice with my traveling partners.
12. What’s one thing about the NFR you think most people don’t know?
That the contestants get to choose which steers come to the NFR and that three different pens of cattle are used.
13. How many steers do you run in a practice session?
I run 2- 4 horseback, 5 - 10 on the ground and run the steer wrestling dummies.
14. Do you have any superstitions?
I won’t carry a $50 bill in my wallet and won’t put my cowboy hat on a bed.
15. Do you have a favorite brand of bit?
I don’t have a favorite brand of bit, but I couldn’t leave home without a tender touch bit.