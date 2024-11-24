NFR Insider: Meet the Steer Wrestlers #7 Don Payne
Don Payne
Rodeo on SI had the opportunity to chat with Don Payne of Stephenville, Texas, about his qualification to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. We were able to get to know this cowboy a little bit better as he heads into his second NFR, December 5-14 in Las Vegas, Nev.
Payne had an outstanding season in 2023, qualifying for his first NFR and winning the NFR Average title. He placed in 6 rounds and finished the year No. 6 in the World Standings, earning $218,180 for the season.
A $13,000 win in Salt Lake City, UT, at the Days of '47 Rodeo, along with wins in Vernon, Texas, and Clovis, NM helped the cowboy clinch his spot amongst the top 15 steer wrestlers in the PRCA. With $119,939 in season earnings, Payne will be one to watch in Vegas after his incredible debut last year.
- Season Earnings: $119,939
- Hometown: Stephenville, Texas
- Season Ranking: 7
- NFR Qualifications: 2 (2023-2024)
1. What horses did you ride this year?
- Bruce Almighty "Bruce" (High On Corona x Barbizon Boogie) owned by Payne
I rode my horse Bruce, with my brother hazing on Dillon.
2. Are you taking the same horses to the NFR?
Riding same horses and hazer will be the same.
3. If you had to pick a competitor’s horse to ride, which one would it be?
Tanner Milan's horse, Eddie (Eds Famous Bar, EMW Noah Famous One x Hortons Kim Bar).
4. Who is your mentor or someone you look up to?
I don't have anyone I look up to, just try to beat myself.
5. What brand of saddle do you ride?
Barnes and Burns saddles
6. Favorite restaurant?
Lupe Tortilla
7. Favorite movie?
I don't really watch movies.
8. What is your favorite thing to do on a day off?
I like to spend time with my family on the off days.
9. What is your favorite sport other than rodeo?
I don't watch sports.
10. What was your biggest win of the year?
Salt Lake City (Utah Days of '47 Rodeo)
11. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
Just staying in shape.
12. What’s one thing about the NFR you think most people don’t know?
I guess I'm not sure.
13. How many steers/calves do you rope in a practice session?
I will just run two steers.
14. Do you have any superstitions?
No superstitions
14. What is your favorite brand of bit?
I use whichever bit or bits that work.