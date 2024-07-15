NFR Open Crowns 2024 Champions, Shakes Up World Standings
The NFR Open brings top cowboys and cowgirls from 14 different circuits across the United States, as well as from Canada and Mexico, for a progressive showdown with over $680,000 in total payouts. This award-winning rodeo in Colorado Springs, Colo., invites circuit champions to compete against other circuit champions in a bracket-like competition every July.
The big payouts contestants can receive from the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo are a complete game-changer for the 2024 World Standings, boosting many cowboys and cowgirls into the top 20. The 2024 NFR Open did not disappoint, featuring Cinderella stories and rodeo veterans meeting fans' expectations of winning. This setup allows anyone in rodeo to showcase their skills at the highest level, proving that talent in the rodeo world extends far beyond full-time rodeo cowboys.
The current number one cowboy in the world and reigning World Champion bareback rider is unstoppable, winning the NFR Open Championship on Pickett Pro Rodeo's horse Co's Uncapped with 89 points. Keenan Hayes from Hayden, Colo., is a record-setting cowboy early in his PRCA career. Hayes is making it difficult for fellow bareback riders to challenge his bid for a consecutive world title in 2024.
Finals: 1. Keenan Hayes, 89 points on Pickett Pro Rodeo's Co's Uncapped, $13,000; 2. Taylor Broussard, 87, $10,000; 3. Donny Proffit, 84.5, $7,000; 4. (tie) Richmond Champion and Leighton Berry, 82, $2,500 each; 6. Weston Timberman, 81, $1,500; 7. Shane O'Connell, 79.5, $1,500; 8. Mason Clements and Strawbs Jones, NS, $1,500 each.
Colorado Springs went wild when Keenesburg, Colo., cowboy Gage Hesse threw his steer in 3.9 seconds, finishing second behind NFR cowboy Scott Guenthner's 3.5-second run, which crowned him the 2024 NFR Open Champion Steer Wrestler. Hesse says, "I knew I had a pretty good steer so I went into the final round with a good chance. The horse I ride, Dallas, owned by Austin Eller, gave me a great go and everything came together to make it a fast run." Gage, the 2022 and 2023 Mountain States Circuit Champion, is in his second NFR Open Qualification. Gage is continuing to climb the world standings and is hoping to get in the top 20 to set him up for the big winter rodeos next year, but of course he is not ruling out a possible WNFR qualification.
Finals: 1. Scott Guenthner, 3.5 seconds, $13,000; 2. Gage Hesse, 3.9, $10,000; 3. (tie) Dalton Massey and Cameron Morman, 4.7, $5,250 each; 5. Jesse Brown, 5.0, $1,500; 6. Hayden Webb, 5.7, $1,500; 7. (tie) Stetson Jorgensen and Jacob Talley, 6.1, $1,500 each; 9. Fenton Nelsen, 6.3, $1,500.
It is never a surprise to hear the names Driggers and Nogueira at the top of the leaderboard, and that was how it ended in team roping after the veteran cowboys roped their steer in 4.4 seconds to become the team roping champions. This team is currently third in the world and climbing. They are strong contenders to add another World Champion title to their long list of accolades.
Finals: 1. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.4 seconds, $13,000 each; 2. Derrick Begay/Colter Todd, 4.5, $10,000; 3. Erich Rogers/Paul Eaves, 4.9, $7,000; 4. Garrett Rogers/Tyler Worley, 5.3, $3,500; 5. Clay Ullery/Tyce McLeod, Blake Hirdes/Mike George, Clayton Van Aken/Cullen Teller, Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin and Manny Egusquiza Jr./Evan Arnold, NT, $1,500 each.
Sage Newman is currently No. 3 in the world standings, and his winning ride on Andrews Rodeo's All Or Nothin' horse for 88 points in the final round added $13,000 to his earnings. Sage is a 26-year-old cowboy with three WNFR qualifications and is well on his way to his fourth Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
Finals:1. Sage Newman, 88 points on Andrews Rodeo's All Or Nothin, $13,000; 2. Ira Dickinson, 87, $10,000; 3. (tie) Statler Wright and Quintin McWhorter, 86.5, $5,250 each; 5. Kody Rinehart, 81, $1,500; 6. Cash Wilson, 79.5, $1,500; 7. Tanner Butner, 76, $1,500; 8. Bailey Small and Lefty Holman, NS, $1,500.
The young gun tie down roper Bodie Mattson roped his calf with the fastest time throughout the entire rodeo in 7.6 seconds. The South Dakota cowboy, at 22 years old, is currently 43rd in the world standings and climbing. Mattson is a true Cinderella story as he challenged the veterans in the tie down roping and the circuit cowboy came out on top after the dust settled.
Finals:1. Bodie Mattson, 7.6 seconds, $13,000; 2. Paul David Tierney, 7.9, $10,000; 3. Cole Walker, 8.3, $7,000; 4. Bo Pickett, 9.1, $3,500; 5. Shane Hanchey, 9.6, $1,500; 6. John Douch, 10.2, $1,500; 7. Cash Fuesz, 10.7, $1,500; 8. Haven Meged, 11.2, $1,500; 9. Ben Ayre, 11.5, $1,500.
In the barrel racing, it was the pretty yellow mare and Jessica Routier who clocked a 16.59 to win the final round Saturday night in Colorado Springs. This dynamic duo has four NFR qualifications and frequently visit the pay window. Routier's success in Colorado Springs will boost her toward a possible fifth WNFR qualification in 2024.
Finals: 1. Jessica Routier, 16.59 seconds, $13,000; 2. Chloe Gray, 16.68, $10,000; 3. Lisa Lockhart, 16.77, $7,000; 4. (tie) Emily Beisel and Tayla Moeykens, 16.93, $2,500 each; 6. Erin Wetzel, 16.96, $1,500; 7. Sharon Gow, 17.18, $1,500; 8. Savannah Bennett, 17.23, $1,500; 9. Madison Bean, 17.42, $1,500.
From the start of Pool A, the bulls at the NFR Open had the advantage over the cowboys this week at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo. The final round was no different, with no qualified rides on Saturday night.
The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo has been bringing rodeo action to Colorado Springs since 1937. The Norris Penrose Event Center is home to this award-winning rodeo, which attracts some of the biggest names in the rodeo business. Since 1946, the rodeo has used its proceeds to support service members and their families in the region. The event showcases top rodeo talent and brings cherished traditions to the community each year. This is a bucket-list rodeo for any fan or enthusiast.