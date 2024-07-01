3-Time NFR Qualifier Earns Title at Reno Rodeo Worth More Than $13,500
Consistent. It’s the word Taylor Munsell uses to define her breakaway roping season so far.
In 2024, the Alva, Okla., cowgirl has continually made money-earning runs, keeping herself among the top five of the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association Breakaway World Standings for much of the year.
It’s an outcome that could also describe what she accomplished at the Reno (Nev.) Rodeo over the last week.
Munsell’s steadfast approach over the first two rounds earned her a spot in the finals, leading to an average title and a significant payday.
“I’ve never been sitting this good this time of year. Reno has always been my turnaround point,” Munsell said. “I’ve made the short round every year and won a ton of money out of there. It’s always been what’s kind of turned it around for me, so to get it won makes me super excited for the rest of the summer.”
This trip to Reno resulted in $13,582 towards her already sizable ledger. Coming into the week, Munsell was sitting third in the WPRA Breakaway World Standings with more than $62,600 earned.
Munsell reached this latest payday thanks to a pair of 2.4-second runs in the first and second rounds of the rodeo, earning her a spot in the finals. With an aggregate time of 4.8 seconds going into the short-go, the breakaway veteran knew she had a chance to finish strong, even if her final run wasn’t perfect.
It was a premonition that turned out to be right.
“Honestly, I think I just made two really good runs in the first two rounds to have a little wiggle room in the short round just in case I didn’t draw as good as I wanted to,” Munsell said. “The one I drew in the short round was a little tougher. He would’ve been tough to be real fast on because when you got to him, he turned right. I just tried to go into it using each calf I drew the best I could to set myself up for success.”
Despite her slowest run of the rodeo (3.2 seconds), Munsell’s aggregate time of eight seconds was still a full second better than runner-up Beau Peterson (8.5).
The performance was the latest in a mental-building marathon Munsell has been on the entire season. She’s earned three straight trips to the Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event in Las Vegas, but this year has taken things to a whole new level. She's never gone into the NFBR championship ranked higher than fourth.
As the earnings keep piling up, so does Munsell’s confidence which is important as the schedule begins to turn up and a fourth trip to Vegas inches closer to reality.
“It was a great win as far as the world standings go,” Munsell said. “It helps me jump up quite a bit and to start summer off right before Cowboy Christmas. That kind of win is huge just because of the amount of money we have in the next week and stuff. It definitely helps to get the ball rolling going into it instead of starting cold turkey next week when we’re going to one to two rodeos a day.”
Other winners from the Reno Rodeo
Bareback rider R.C. Landingham pulled out a one-point win to claim the average title. Landingham finished at 257 points, while Sam Peterson was at 256. All told, Landingham earned $17,430 in Reno.
Dalton Massey and Tucker Allen tied for the steer wrestling average title, each finishing in 13.9 seconds on three head. Massey earned $10,234, while Allen took home $16,580.
The team roping duo of Andrew Ward and Kollin VonAhn secured the average title with 16.1 seconds on three head. In total, the duo each earned $16,926.
Ryder Wright captured the saddle bronc average title with 259.5 points on three head, earning $13,683 total.
Tie-down roper Shad Mayfield took home $17,724 in total after posting an aggregate time of 25.2 seconds on three head.
Hailey Kinsel won the barrel racing crown with an aggregate time of 51.54 seconds on three runs. Kinsel brought home $16,081 for the win.
Bull rider Tristen Hutchings covered both bulls he faced with 90.5-point rides to notch an aggregate total of 181 points. His efforts earned him $25,229 in total.
Wacey Schalla nabbed the all-around cowboy title after combining for $7,579 in earnings between bareback and bull riding.