NFR Qualifiers Bring A-Game and Tie for Fifth Annual Osage Bronc Days Title
Drawing from a thoughtfully chosen pen of rank bucking horses and 30 of the most talented PRCA bronc riders, NFR qualifiers Statler Wright on Red Line's Big Country, and Brody Wells on Dakota Rodeo's Cash Deal tied with 86 point rides to split the win for the 5th Annual Osage Bronc Days title on Saturday, April 5, 2025 in Pawhuska, Okla., with a total payoff of $17,484.
Jake Clark took third place with an 83.5 ride on NS's Southpoint Buckle; Jase Stout placed fourth with an 83 point ride on DK's Pulp Fiction; and Damian Brennan placed fifth with a 81.5 point ride on RL's Sky Diver. Patrick Prater and Colton Potter split the win for the Ranch Bronc riding title with 79 point rides.
For the past five years, Osage Bronc Days PRCA Xtreme Broncs & Ranch Bronc Riding has brought the best bronc riding action and live entertainment to the Osage that fans could ask for. Thanks to the support of many national and local partnerships, and contestants all over the United States, Australia and Canada, Osage Bronc Days has gained global and regional attention, establishing itself as the only premier punchy bronc match in Oklahoma.
Last year's champion, Australian native Jake Finlay stole the spotlight, matching up with Dakota Rodeo's, Bob's Alibi, for 89 points to capture the 2024 title. Riggin Smith, covered Dakota Rodeo's Arthur, for 87.5 points to earn the 2023 title. In 2022, 6x NFR Qualifier and 3x NFR Average winner Brody Cress and New Mexico native Ross Griffin split the win with 87 point rides.
Osage Bronc Day's inaugural year, Canadian PRCA Bronc Rider Ben Anderson made the 1,800-mile trek to Oklahoma after drawing Dakota Rodeo’s Cash Deal to etch his name in Osage Bronc Days history as the first champion. His earnings in Pawhuska, OK and Redmond, Ore. that weekend combined for the biggest jump across all events within the Top 15 of the for March 22-28, 2021. Andersen launched 25 spots, from 35th to 10th, helping qualify him for his first National Finals Rodeo (NFR) and proving Osage Bronc Days to be a game changer for PRCA standings.
Information for this article was provided via press release.