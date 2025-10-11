NFR Qualifiers Hit the Pay Window at Young Guns League Derby in Guthrie

A new addition to the Pink Buckle barrel race, the Young Guns League (YGL) was designed to specifically highlight junior stallions. With a specific set of criteria, stallions age out of the program and their offspring are no longer eligible for the race.

This was an incredibly tough race, showcasing some of the best and brightest rising stars on the sire side of things in barrel racing. The $250,000 2D Derby kicked things off on October 5-6, alongside the $4.2 million Pink Buckle Derby at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Okla.

Young Guns League Derby

Round 1

The win in Round 1 went to Jesse Harris and DLF Cash Two Annie (Repete Offender x TT Two Cash x Lesters Judgement) with a 16.862 for a $10,312 payday.

In second was a familiar duo from the rodeo trail: Carlee Otero and Cathys Kandy (The Kandyman x Frenchmans Perkette x Frenchmans Guy). Their 17.005 was worth $7,012.

One sire had three offspring in the 1D money in Round 1: Mr Sassy Frenchman. Feel The Sting sired two, as did both Lucky Wonder Horse and HP Dash Ta Fiesta.

Two 1D money earners are YGL program stallions, both sired by the indomitable Dash Ta Fame - MP King George (MP Meter My Hay x PC Frenchmans Hayday) and Duude (Dasher Dude x Texas High Dasher).

Round 2

Otero and "Twix" were back strong in Round 2, clocking a 16.815-second run to take the win for over $10,000.

Feel The Sting sired five of the 1D money earners in Round 2 and Mr Sassy Frenchman sired two.

Program stallions Adios Pantalones, ArmedNFamous, MP King George, and Black Powderr all earned 1D money in Round 2.

Average

It was a tight race between the round winners for the Championship in the Average. Just .038 separated the two in the end and Jesse Harris and DLF Cash Two Annie came out on top. With a combined time of 33.782, they claimed the $20,626 payout.

Otero and Twix finished as the Reserve Champions with a 33.820, adding a little over $14,000 to Twix's lifetime earnings.

Three Feel The Sting offspring finished as money earners in the 1D Average. Mr Sassy Frenchman was the only other stallion with multiple offspring in the 1D Average, siring two.

YGL program stallions MP King George, Adios Pantalones, and ArmedNFamous all earned 1D Average checks.

Chelsea Moore and JD Jackson Kandyman (The Kandyman x Frenchmans Azalea x Frenchmans Guy) earned the 2D Average win. The duo also earned checks in both rounds, placing fourth and second for a total of $16,194 in YGL earnings.

