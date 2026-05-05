Pozzi Tonozzi Blazes Her Way to Ruby Buckle Central Futurity Win

Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi is a true double threat in the world of barrel racing. Whether she is running down the alley at a professional rodeo or an aged event, the leaderboard is always in danger when her name is called.

An 18-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier and three-time WPRA World Champion, Pozzi Tonozzi simultaneously rodeos full-time and keeps an impressive string of young horses coming up through the ranks.

Pozzi Tonozzi's Career Comes Full Circle With Ruby Buckle Win

Pozzi Tonozzi and Babe On The Chase | Fernando Sam-Sin

Currently, Pozzi Tonozzi is riding several colts out of the best mares she has competed on in her career. One of those colts, affectionately known as "Fireball," was special enough to remain a stallion.

Sired by the late, great Blazin Jetolena and out of Dash Ta Fame daughter, Ima Famous Babe, Blazzin The Way is truly bred for greatness.

The Tonozzis tragically lost Ima Famous Babe in 2022, and only have a handful of foals from the great mare. She left her mark on the industry, making the NFR her futurity year, and many still remember the 16.5-second run she made on a full standard pattern that same year.

Few horses, and even fewer stallions, are a product of parents that have both run down the alley of the Thomas & Mack. Fireball wears this badge of honor.

The Epic Streakin Six Babe

Surprisingly enough, the story does not begin with Fireball or his dam. Ima Famous Babe, affectionately known as “Katniss,” was a product of the cornerstone of Pozzi Tonozzi’s breeding program: Streakin Six Babe.

An own daughter of the legendary Streakin Six, Streakin Six Babe ("Babe") has a history with some of the biggest names in barrel racing. First claimed at the racetrack in Los Alamitos, Calif., by futurity trainer Danyelle Campbell, “Babe” found her way into 11-time World Champion Charmayne James’ barn.

Babe’s bloodlines were a hot commodity at the time. James won the 2002 World Championship on the Streakin Six son, Cruisin On Six “Cruiser,” and Pozzi Tonozzi went on to earn the 2007 World Championship on Sixth Vision, also by Streakin Six.

Babe eventually made her way from James' breeding operation into Pozzi Tonozzi's, and an incredible chapter began. Just a few of her notable offspring: Babe On The Chase ("Birdie"), Ima Famous Babe, Blazin Babe Olena, and Babe On The Prowl (full sibling to Ima Famous Babe).

Streakin Six Babe had already crossed successfully on Blazin Jetolena, with Blazin Babe Olena winning over $175,000 as a futurity horse. Little did Pozzi Tonozzi know at the time of Fireball's conception in 2020, she would win her third World Championship aboard Jets Top Gun ("Benny") in 2023.

Blazin Jetolena's offspring have a reputation for being trainable and consistent, so crossing a wickedly talented mare like Katniss resulted in exactly what any barrel racer would hope for: a horse who makes barrel racing look effortless.

Ruby Buckle Futurity Champions

At the Ruby Buckle Central in Guthrie, Okla., Pozzi Tonozzi and Fireball claimed the Futurity Championship, clocking two very consistent runs of 16.9 and 17.0 seconds on the full standard pattern inside the Lazy E Arena.

The duo banked $32,750 in the futurity alone, with additional carryover earnings from the Open and Owner/Rider. With many of the highest-paying aged events of the season coming up this summer and fall, we anticipate this is just the first major win of many for this impressive duo.