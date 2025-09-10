NFR Race Tightens: Bubble Athletes Battle for Final Spots

A smaller rodeo this weekend took place in Fort Madison, Iowa. While most were shooting big over in Puyallup, Washington, some athletes were able to take home some significant earnings at the Tri-State Rodeo.

Almost $190,000 was awarded amongst the winners, shooting some closer to making it into the top 15 ahead of the National Finals Rodeo in December.

With just three weeks left in the regular season, even smaller rodeos can cause big shakeups in the world standings. It all comes down to who has the most season earnings before October 1.

One athlete on the bubble in bareback riding is Clay Jorgenson at No. 19. He took home the top spot in Iowa with 87.5-points on The Cervi Brothers' Womanizer and added $7,238 to his season earnings, hopefully moving him up in the standings.

Behind him was another man battling to find a spot in the top 15, Orin Larsen (No. 18). The Canadian cowboy tied with Cole Reiner (No. 24) for second. All three athletes in the top few spots that are looking to secure a place at the NFR with just a few rodeos left.

Top 10 World Standings Athletes Fighting To Hold Position

Brody Cress | Fernando Sam-Sin

Brody Cress secured his spot in the top 10 in Iowa. At No. 9, he won the weekend with 88.5-points on The Cervi Brothers' Guns Blazing, in the saddle bronc riding and earned over $7,000. Lefty Holman is fighting for his NFR life at the end of this season. At No. 17 he came in third and took home just over $4,000. He only has to make another $4,000 to make it into the top 15.

In tie-down roping, the only man on the bubble was Cole Clemons. He won second with an 8.5-second ride, adding almost $4,000 to his season earnings. At No. 20 in the world rankings, the NFR may be out of reach for him at this point as he’d have to secure almost $20,000 in just a few weeks.

The Tri-State Rodeo may be small, but some athletes are fighting a huge fight. In the coming weeks athletes will have the chance to compete at the Pendleton Rodeo and the New Mexico State Fair & Rodeo as the only two rodeos giving out over $100,000.

With Puyallup finishing up over the weekend, these athletes on the bubble are going to have to hustle for the next few weeks if they want to see the Thomas and Mack arena in December. Some only have a few thousand dollars to go in order to crack the top 15.

More Rodeo On SI