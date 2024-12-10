NFR Rookie Cooper James Takes a Schott in the Dark to Earn First Ever Round Win
The bull riding is always one of the wildest and most unpredictable events in rodeo and Round Five of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo was no exception. "Ground money" came into play tonight and three bull riders split the full six place payout - which totals $108,000.
Two of the matchups on our radar involved Tristen Hutchings and Big Bank of Universal Pro Rodeos and Trey Kimzey and Pegasus of Pete Carr Pro Rodeo. These bulls went one, two in the Bucking Bull of the Year honors. Both bulls brought their riders down before eight seconds with a no score.
Tonight, we saw the victory go to NFR rookie, Cooper James of Erda, Utah, aboard Schott In The Dark of Sutton Rodeos. With an 88.5 point ride, the cowboy earned just over $43,000 for his eight-second effort. James remarked in his post-run interview, "It means everything. I've never won a buckle at a pro rodeo and having my first one be a round win at the NFR, I can't explain it."
James is having an incredible first NFR, placing second in round one aboard Trump Train of Dakota Rodeo with 86 points, fifth in round two on Night Hawk of Big Rafter Rodeo LLC, and third in round three on Hey Honey of Honeycutt Rodeo with another 86 point ride. The nineteen year old cowboy is currently ranked no. 4 in the World Standings, with $266,438 in season earnings. He is also sitting pretty in the average, which will pay roughly $86,000.
It was also a big night for season leader, T.J. Gray, who was able to break through and earn his first check of the week. Gray is currently battling with Josh Frost, who has had a great NFR thus far, for the top spot in the World Standings. Frost also earned a big check again tonight, aboard a re-ride. He battled out the last couple seconds of his ride to make the whistle and get that score and it paid off in a big way. Frost has placed or won in four rounds out of five.
This race will certainly keep us on the edges of our seats through round ten, with a tight race and the average playing a huge role.
Round Five Results
1. Cooper James / Schott In The Dark / Sutton Rodeos/ 88.5 / $43,105
2. T.J. Gray /Blue Magic / Outlawbuckers Rodeo/ 86 / $36,042
3. Josh Frost / Dirty Bru / Universal Pro Rodeos / 82.5 / $29,522