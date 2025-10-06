NFR Saddle Bronc Riders Who's In and Who's Out?

Another race that came down to the final day of the regular season, the saddle bronc riding was very tight for cowboys "on the bubble." Just over $1,700 separated the No. 15 and 16 saddle bronc riders in the World Standings.

The No. 1 man in the World with $293,994 earned so far this year is Ryder Wright. With over $2.5 million in career earnings, he has three World Championships, an NFR Average title, and 10 consecutive NFR qualifications to his name.

Damian Brennan has stayed hot on Wright's heels throughout the year, now No. 2 with $278,153. This will be his third NFR qualification and Brennan once again heads into Las Vegas as a contender for that coveted gold buckle.

No. 3 man Dawson Hay has absolutely been on fire this year. Qualifying for his sixth consecutive NFR, Hay has banked $268,621 so far this season. Along with several major wins in Canada, he earned titles in Puyallup, Wash., San Angelo, Texas, and San Antonio, Texas.

Four-time World Champion and three-time NFR Average Champion Zeke Thurston has earned his 11th consecutive qualification at No. 4 in the World. With $244,268 won this year, he is another cowboy in that gold buckle race. Some of his biggest wins this year happened in his home province of Alberta, including the Calgary Stampede.

Idaho cowboy Kade Bruno punched his ticket for his fourth NFR. At No. 5 in the World with $215,065, he won rodeos like Coeur D' Alene, Idaho, Eugene, Ore., and the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

Brody Wells earned his second NFR qualification in the No. 6 spot with $214,707 earned. Remaining strong throughout the season, he earned wins from Red Bluff, Calif., to Bozeman, Mont., and more.

Zac Dallas is another young talent headed to his second NFR in 2025. No. 7 in the World with $198,403 earned, Dallas won the Turquoise Circuit Finals and Denver, Colo.

Sage Newman clinched his fifth NFR qualification with $196,495 earned in the No. 8 spot. He absolutely dominated rodeos in his home state of Montana, including: Billings, Kalispell, Helena, Sidney, and Wolf Point.

In the No. 9 spot, Statler Wright has earned $181,872. The youngest of the Wright brothers currently riding saddle broncs professionally, Statler qualified for his first NFR in 2024.

The No. 10 position belongs to Brody Cress. Banking $180,092 this season, Cress earned his eighth NFR qualification. Although he does not yet have a World Championship to his name, he is a three-time NFR Average winner.

Weston Patterson earned his first NFR qualification this year, coming in at the No. 11 spot with $173,735. The Kansas cowboy won Casper, Wyo., Lawton, Okla., and Fort Smith, Ark., just to name a few.

Despite an injury sustained in the saddle bronc riding in Puyallup, Wash., Stetson Wright held onto the No. 12 position in the World, with $165,336 earned this year. The all-around contender has qualified for his 10th NFR and will once again compete in the bull riding, as well as the saddle bronc riding.

Another first-time qualifier for the NFR, Q Taylor comes in at No. 13 with $157,562. Multiple wins in his home province of Alberta, as well as Pendleton, Ore., helped him clinch his spot.

Ben Andersen made the final days of the season count, finishing No. 14 with $149,661. He will compete at his fourth NFR in December.

It was down to the wire for No. 15, Lefty Holman. Earning $144,872 so far this year, it was two checks at Duel at the Dunes on the final day of the season that earned him that spot inside the top 15.

