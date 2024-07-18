NHSRA Elite Show Off in Round One of National Finals
The National High School Rodeo Association has decended on Rock Springs, Wyoming with over 1,800 contestants and their families. The first round of competition is complete and the winners have been crowned.
In the Barrel Racing, Utah cowgirl Morgan Beckstrom took the win with her 17.157 second run. She barely edged out Texas' lady Riley Isabell who stopped the clock at 17.196 to be right behind the champion.
The Bareback Riding saw Sean Mahoney from Bend, Oregon and Azzy Lara from Columbia Falls, Montana tie for the win at 75 points. Close behind were two more cowboys who tied for third and fourth - Taos Weborg from South Dakota and Collin Roland from Alabama who both scored 74.
The boys cutting competition was fierce with Cody Gann from Alabama leading the way with his exceptional 150 point score. Three cowboys followed in second place with scores totaling 148 - Landon Beason from Mississippi, Cooper Yarbro from Missouri and Carson Hale from Utah.
The ladies of the Breakaway Roping came swinging hard and roping fast. Hannah Fullmer from team Arizona took the top position with her blazing fast 1.82-second run. Macie-Rae Warken coming all the way from Saskatchewan, Canada earned the reserve title by roping her calf in 2.25-seconds.
Bull Riding fans were wowed by Valentine, Nebraska cowboy Sutton Schrunk. He rode his bull for an outstanding 86-points to be determined as the champion of round one. Tahj Wells finished in the second place position with his 82-point ride. In total there were 40 qualified rides moving on to Round 2.
The Girls Cutting proved to be fun to watch with Preslie Green from Texas scoring a 151 to take the win. Audrey Tree of Utah finished close behind with her 150 point score. To be in the top 10 of Round 1, the girls competitors had to score at least a 147.
The goat tying gets the loudest ooh's and awe's from the crowd whether it be for a stellar run or a spectacular wreck during the get off. Drew Ellen Stewart gained the applause for her smoking fast 6.87-second run to be top dog. Louisianna's own Ella Kay was the reserve champion of round one with a 7.02. Hadley Thompson of Wyoming was close behind with 7.09 to finish third.
Two cowgirls weaved through the poles in under 20-seconds to be the champions of round one. Zoey Wagoner proved the better of the two with her flawless 19.707-second run. Canada kept the pressure on by their cowgirl, Kasha Borsy stopping the clock at 19.985. Nevada may break into the 19-second range before the rodeo is over though. They had two cowgirls get very close and earned the third and fourth place wins.
The Reined Cow Horse Event is held across the street in a different arena but the action remains just as fierce. Sierra Telford a senior from Idaho took the win with her score of 296. Last year's National Champion from Colorado, Landri Lisac was close behind to finish second with a score of 295.5. That was also the score for Marinna Mori of Nevada.
In the Saddle Bronc Riding, Oregon's Shane Scott took the championship with a 79-point ride. Canada sent Clay Greenslade to the reserve spot with a 76. The top 10 scores went to a 71.5.
The steer wrestling steers were strong and presented a challenge for some of the kids entered but Dawson Doggett of Nebraska saw no trouble when he threw his steer in 4.44 seconds. Connor Weese of Farson, Wyoming was close behind with a 4.51-second run.
The team roping was fast and furious in Round 1 where Utah came out on top with Brock Borkman and Brannam Cumbie heading and heeling their steer in 5.54-seconds. To finish in the top 10 of the round, teams had to be 6.6-seconds or faster.
Finally in the Tie-Down Roping, Oklahoma had a stellar performance from Chizm Kuykendall who roped and tied his calf in 8.55-seconds for the win. Noah Williams of Nevada was 9.22 to pick up the second place finish. To be in the top 10, a cowboy had to be 9.9 or faster.
The action continues in Rock Springs, Wyo. through the weekend to determine who the National Champions will be. Stay tuned for all the action and coverage with Sports Illustrated Rodeo Daily.