Nicholas and Schuster Unstoppable in Mock NFR Setup at Elder Dodge Shootout
J&J Productions builds an "arena inside an arena" to create the closest replica of the Thomas and Mack Center (home of the National Finals Rodeo) as possible. The race is open to all, with three go-rounds, an average, and a high roller 3D.
The ground was prepared by Colton Dugan's team for the event, which boasted $52,000 in cash and prizes.
High Money Earner
The high money earner of the event this year was none other than Tiany Schuster, who continues her banner year not only in professional rodeo, but at open barrel races. Schuster and her team of horses have absolutely dominated at some of the biggest races of the year.
In the 1D of Round 1, Schuster took 2nd on Admire My Fame with a 13.797 for $1,996, 3rd aboard Famous MicGuyver with a 13.845 for $1,663, and 7th aboard her best buddy, Show Mance for $665 with a 13.936.
In round 2, she and Famous MicGuyver ran a 13.655 for 2nd in the 1D and $2,322. Schuster also took 5th and 6th for $1,161 and $903 aboard Admire My Fame and Show Mance.
High Roller Shootout
Tiany Schuster cleaned house in the 3D high roller, winning the 1D with Famous MicGuyver for $7,418 with their 13.655, as well as 4th aboard Admire My Fame for $4,154, and 5th with Show Mance for $2,374. Shines By Design took the top spot in the 2D with a 14.159 for $4,451.
Friday - Round 1
Fresh off large paychecks at the TEXAN, Skyler Nicholas and Stoli My Guy ran a 13.576 for the $2,329 win in the 1D.
In the 2D, Hazlee McKenzie and Seven E Baron Cash clocked a 14.087 for the $1,996 win.
Lucchesse Tobias racked up $1,331 and $1,141 respectively for first and second in the 3D aboard Moonlight Sailing and BR ThisNickGiveAFlit with a 14.576 and 14.577.
In the 4D, Dillon Boykin and Gigglen And Wigglen took the win with a 15.077 fr $998.
Saturday - Round 2
Going two for two, Skyler Nicholas and Stoli My Guy returned with a smoking 13.445 for the $2,709 win.
The 2D went to Dacota Monk and Who Dat Epic Leader with a 13.960 for $2,322.
In the 3D, Michaela Robertson and Iced Vanila Latte ran a 14.477 for the $1,548 win.
Alex Sandel and Ms Quick La Jolla ran a 14.946 for $1,161 and the 4D win.
Sunday - Round 3
Kristi Cole and SO Tres Mojitos took the win in the 1D with a 13.739 for $2,285.
Winning the 2D with a 14.242 for $1,958 was Sissy Lively and Star N Blazin Fame
In the 3D, MaKenzie Mayes and III Reys Your Bet and Klete Currie and Designer Red Diva split the win with a 14.744 for $1,164 each.
Shelbi Osborne and In A Minute Man earned the 4D win for $979 with a 15.245.