'No Pants' No Problem - Adios Pantalones Wins Again
Just when it looked like luck wasn't on her side, Tricia Aldridge proved the world wrong again. Not letting circumstances stand in her way, a simple broke down truck wasn't going to stop the unstoppable pair of Aldridge and her "unicorn" Adios Pantalones.
When Aldridge and her crew were nearing Montrose, Colo. for the Run at the Rose Futurity and Derby, her truck broke down.
Instead of being upset about it, Aldridge found the positives and kept moving. In an interview with the barrel racing report, Aldridge said, "That was super scary. It was a bit of an ordeal getting to Montrose, but there were lots of little things to be thankful for. The spot I broke down in was a good spot, right before I got into the really bad stuff. I was able to get to a safe area. I had one bar of service (on my phone) where I broke down and before that I hadn’t had any service for like 30 miles!”
The show must go on in rodeo and barrel racing and Aldridge and Adios didn't let their fans down. The two came to run barrels and they didn't just do that, they won the first go of the futurity competition with a 15.321 to be at the top.
That same night, Adios wasn't feeling his best. Probably a combination of travel, heat, change of elevation, just a lot of things, but a tummy ache is not what they pair needed. Aldridge went into high gear taking care of her "unicorn" by providing extra shade, adding a water mister and running fluids in Adios.
With vet advice, Aldridge decided to just let Adios cruise through the second round if he looked like he felt good. He was spry and ready to roll when Aldridge made her decision and it was a good one. The duo clocked a 15.458 to place in the round, but more importantly to win the average. This makes number six. Wins that is - six futurity titles this year.
Adios and Aldridge have taken the win at the Run at the Rose, Elite Extravaganza HHA Futurity, The Patriot Futurity, Jingle Bell Classic Futurity, Royal Crown Arizona, and south Valley Equine Futurity. Together the palomino stallion and his proud owner have amassed $281,731 in career earnings.
With just $20,000 left of her lofty goal that Aldridge set starting the futurity year, the duo might just achieve it at their next outing, the Colorado Classic also held in Montrose.
If it doesn't happen there, the unstoppable pair will give it another chance at the Ruby Buckle in Salina, Utah later this month.
Futurity Average Results
1D
1 Adios Pantalones 20 pal. s. Tres Seis-French Bar Belle, Frenchmans Guy Tricia Aldridge Tricia Aldridge 30.779 $3,271
2 TresBugsNMyFirewater 19 s. g. Mr Shawne Tres-Firewater Scat Cat, Alive N Firen Jimmie Smith Jimmie Smith 30.992 $3,020
3 Ivan Drinkin 19 br. g. Triple Vodka-Flyin Iron, Iron Bird Kenna Kaminski Kelly Kaminski 31.022 $2,139
4 Girl You Look Famous 19 ch. m. Freckles Ta Fame-Signofaluckysaint, First Class Sign Kaily Richardson K. Richardson/Sandra Dalton 31.046 $1,510
5 Good Things Comin 20 b. c. The Goodbye Lane-Honor This Nonstop, Mr Honor Bound Brandon Cullins Brandon Cullins 31.094 $1,132
6 KG Shock N Awe 19 s. g. Feel The Sting-KG Justiceweexoected, Judge Cash Skye Miller Andrea Peters 31.096 $861
7 VF Got A Light Eddie 19 pal. g. Eddie Stinson-Cut A Starlight Girl, Starlights Lenny Kylie Wells Kylie Wells 31.127 $629
2D
1 PCR Blazin Lanie 19 s. m. Blazin Jetolena-My Favorite Lane, Lanes Leinster Taylor Hildreth Greg Torgerson 32.845 $1,258
2 Dash N Hank 19 s. g. Dashin Dynamo-Harlettas Rose, Letta Hank Do It Hailey Humphrey Setting Sun Ranch 32.96 $944
3 Texas Traffic 20 pal. g. Traffic Guy-Dolly The Texas Jet, A Streak Of Fling Stormi Cruzan Cody Kay Moore 33.022 $629
4 Fabulously On Time 19 pal. g. Frenchmans Fabulous-Hum Dot Com, Dash Ta Fame Julie Miller Julie Miller 33.036 $315
For full results visit The Run at the Rose Facebook page.