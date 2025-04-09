NOKO Shootout Dominated by O'Quinn and Lockhart Winning Fantastic Payouts
J & J Productions, the team who brings us top barrel racing events like the Lonestar Shootout and the Texas Classic, produced the NOKO Shootout in Glen Rose, Texas. Held at the Somervell County Expo Center, March 28-30, with $25,000 added in cash and prizes, the race had a huge turnout.
Over the three day race, the total payout was $121,965. J & J posted great statistics about the race, showing that 38 contestants won over $1,000, 149 contestants won money at the event, and they were from 20 different states. The turnouts that J & J events draw clearly shows how much the contestants enjoy these events.
The high money earner of the weekend was Sabra O'Quinn aboard her standout gelding, Slicks Lil Amigo. We have seen this duo win substantially at every level together, from the aged events to the rodeos. With $405,905 in lifetime earnings, per QData, Amigo is also owned by O'Quinn. Not only did they take home $9,039 on the weekend, the duo earned a scooter for their fast runs.
The 2014 gelding is Slick By Design's highest earning offspring and out of Bough Chicka Wowwow by Bully Bullion. Fun fact - Bough Chicka Wowwow's dam, Rockette Ta Fame, is a full sibling to 2025 futurity sensation, HP Hotrod. Charlie Cole and Jason Martin of Highpoint Performance Horses have had huge success with that cross over the years and raised Amigo.
O'Quinn and Amigo placed second in the Saturday High Roller with a 14.739 for $1,431, won the Sunday High Roller with a 14.637 for $2,055, as well as second and first in the Open 1D on those days respectively, for another $1,411 and $1,626. They also earned the Open 1D Average for another $1,211, Aged Horse 1D for $372, and additional checks in the Senior 1D.
The second highest earner of the weekend was Taylor Carver aboard The Snow Queene and Proud Easy N Famous. Carver won the 3D in the Saturday High Roller and placed third in the 1D Sunday High Roller on the two horses, respectively. She added to her earnings in the Open 3D on Saturday, Open 1D on Sunday, and winning the 1D in the Super 4D and Derby.
Lisa Lockhart and Blazin Ta Betty took a break from the major winter rodeos for the weekend to have a great showing at the NOKO Shootout. The duo won the Saturday High Roller 1D and Open 1D, as well as seventh in the Open 1D Sunday, first and second in the Rodeo sidepot, and winning the Senior 1D Saturday. They were the third highest money earner of the weekend, at $4,883. Their 14.562-second run on Saturday was the fastest time of the weekend.
We have also seen Chloe Gray and Paige Jones rodeoing hard this winter, hitting the Texas Swing and other major rodeos. Gray and Heavenly Red placed second in the Open 1D on Sunday. Paige Jones and Haulin Hay took the win in the High Fees 1D and Friday Open 1D.