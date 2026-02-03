Sage Newman Rises to the Top at Rapid City Xtreme Broncs

It may be cold in Rapid City, S.D., this time of year, but the competition was red hot at the Rodeo Rapid City Xtreme Broncs Match. Forty of the top saddle bronc riders in the PRCA duked it out for big checks and the bronc match win.

In an Xtreme Broncs Match, cowboys are divided up into four sections. Then, the top two scores from each section move on to the finals where they compete for a cut of the $25,000 purse.

Gus Gaillard has been on a roll lately with a semi-finals win at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver, Colo., and an average title at the Texas Circuit Finals. He showed no signs of slowing down in Rapid City, as he spurred Summit Pro Rodeo's Black Mesa for 85 points to win his section and advance to the finals.

Shorty Garrett landed right behind Gaillard in their section with 83.5 points aboard Rez Mobile of Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo.

The next section win went to Cash Wilson on New Frontier Rodeo's Hillbilly Rock and Lane Schuelke on Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo's Stirling, with a pair of 85-point rides. Wilson narrowly missed the National Finals Rodeo in 2025, but he is already making strides to make the cut this year.

South Dakota cowboy, Eastan West matched up with Sutton Rodeo's Daidra's Pet for 82.5 points. West got his season rolling early with an average title at the Badlands Circuit Finals and is keeping that momentum through the early regular season rodeos.

Tanner Butner joined West in the finals by spurring Disco Inferno of Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo for 81.5 points.

Sage Newman dominated with a win in his section and the finals. Newman matched up with Triple B Rodeo Inc's Bravo Brunson for an 86.5-point ride. He split that win with Brody Wells on Burch Rodeo's Fire Iron.

The final round was an absolute battle. Even though there were only eight cowboys competing, they had to be more than 87 points to pull a check. Following up a strong performance in the first round, Newman climbed aboard NFR bucker, Cowboy Fool of Summit Pro Rodeo for an 89.5-point ride.

Coming in right behind Newman, tied for the No. 2 spot was Brody Wells on Summit Pro Rodeo's Catwalk and Shorty Garrett on Burch Rodeo's Moose with a pair of 88.5-point rides. Eastan West took the last check in the finals with an 87.5-point ride.

The dust may have settled on the Xtreme Broncs Match, but there's still plenty of action to come as Rodeo Rapid City gets rolling.

