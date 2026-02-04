NFR Qualifying Barrel Horse and Proven Producing Dam Under New Ownership

One of the main mounts for 19-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier, Lisa Lockhart, has new owners in 2026. Lockhart is set to become the first $4 million cowgirl in WPRA history this year and will continue to ride Rosas Cantina CC in the coming season.

Rosa's Reign

Lockhart and Rosa | Fernando Sam-Sin

With nearly $700,000 in recorded earnings per QData, "Rosa," has played a key role in several of Lockhart's recent NFR qualifications. Rosa was bred and formerly owned by Alan Woodbury of Woodbury Performance Horses, in Dickinson, N.D.

The announcement of an exciting new chapter came on February 4, with a public statement that the great buckskin mare had been purchased by Tyson and Del Bieleny of Mill Iron Livestock.

The Bieleny's are no strangers to the world of barrel racing, having owned the late, great stallion Jaguarr — who was also bred by Woodbury. They added a second stallion to their program, Wolverrine, from Woodbury. Both stallions shared the same dam: Rosa.

With so much of their program based on the great maternal genetics of the proven performer and producer, it feels like a natural progression for Rosa to spend her future with the Bielenys.

Many people care deeply about the standout mare, and Lockhart's opinion was taken into consideration with the change. All parties agreed this was an opportunity to further Rosa's legacy and impact on the industry, while honoring what she has already accomplished.

In a post shared on Woodbury Performance Horses social media, it was announced that Rosas Cantina CC has sold to Mill Iron Livestock:

"-𝙁𝙊𝙍 𝙄𝙈𝙈𝙀𝘿𝙄𝘼𝙏𝙀 𝙍𝙀𝙇𝙀𝘼𝙎𝙀-

Dickinson, ND — Alan Woodbury of Woodbury Performance Horses announces the sale of Rosas Cantina CC, the legendary 7x NFR barrel racing qualifier with lifetime earnings exceeding $650,000, to Tyson and Del Bieleny of Mill Iron Livestock. The transaction was finalized in December 2025. Lisa Lockhart played an integral role throughout the sale process, offering her insight, commitment to Rosa’s well‑being, and approval. Terms of the sale has ensured that Rosa will remain under Lisa’s care and direction for the duration of her competitive career. When the time comes for Rosa to retire, she will transition to her forever home with the Bielenys in Czar, Alberta, where she will enjoy a well‑earned retirement. The Bielenys have been dedicated supporters of Woodbury Performance Horses since their purchase of Jaguarr in 2018. Over the years, a friendship has also developed. Woodbury expressed complete confidence that the Bieleny family will provide Rosa with the exceptional quality of life she deserves while continuing to honor and extend her legacy as a world‑class producer. This milestone marks a significant moment in Rosa's storied career, whose influence on the barrel racing industry is reflected in her widespread fanbase and the respect she has earned from barrel racing enthusiasts worldwide. Woodbury Performance Horses would like to thank the public for their support shown to Rosa throughout the years. Moving forward, Alan Woodbury remains dedicated to excellence within his breeding program. He will continue on with his broodmare band, which includes daughters of Rosas Cantina CC as well as Tell Em Belle and her female line. Exceptional prospects from Woodbury’s respected program will continue to be offered to the public."

