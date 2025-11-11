By the Numbers: How the 2025 NFR Barrel Racing Field Stacked Up
The National Finals Rodeo is beckoning closer every single day and the journey for this year's barrel racing qualifiers all look very different. Some contestants won significant checks on multiple horses, like Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi and Emily Beisel while others primarily made this year's NFR on their main mount, like Kassie Mowry and Hailey Kinsel.
Everyone's path was very different, as some broke through at the very beginning of the year and never looked back, while some made the final push in the last week of the season. The No.1 cowgirl was the only one to amass $200,000 and only had to go to 28 rodeos to do so, while the No.15 lady went to 95.
A Look at the Top-15
There were five horses this year that won over $140,000 this season. For reference, the bottom hole this year was around $131,000, which means that one horse alone for these girls made their 2025 NFR dreams a reality.
- DM Sissy Hayday: $176,570, 94.8% of Kinsel's winnings.
- Seis Corona: $163,213, 93.3% of Megan Mcleod-Sprague's
- Force the Goodbye: $150,483, 74% of Mowry's
- Jettin Ta Heaven: $141,684, 98% of Halyn Lide's
- Adios Pantalones: $140,778, 99.7% of Tricia Aldridge's
Then there are barrel racers who used multiple horses throughout the year who and without every single check each one earned, they wouldn't be going to Vegas in a few weeks.
Pozzi-Tonozzi used plenty of different horses in 2025, but two stood out, Sir Epic and Australian phenomenon Cashin In The Fame. The pair made up for 95% of her year-end total, led by Sir Epic, who was one of nine horses to win over $100,000 this year.
Emily Beisel has been seen time and time again winning on a trailer full of horses. She won more than $30,000 on three horses and more than $13,000 on five. Her team was led by Teasin Dat Guy, who won nearly $80,000. Vanilla Gorilla and Ivory on Fire averaged out nearly $35,000 a piece by the end of the year.
Now some went through slumps worse than others, but nobody won a check every single time they went into the arena. Mowry was by far the most efficient, as she won 72% of the time, with Beisel in a close second at 69%.
*Note* This information was compiled from both the WPRA and barrel racer Casey Byrd. The total number of rodeos that a barrel racer went to was never the total amount of runs that she made this year.
Kassie Mowry, for example, was primarily seen at bracket rodeos with multiple rounds, like RODEOHOUSTON and Calgary. It is also interesting to note that Hailey Kinsel might have gone the longest without winning a check, but she frequently stepped off of Sister to make runs on her younger horses.
Rodeo Count/ Total Runs Made
Number of Checks Won
Percentage of Checks Won
Largest Amount Won/ Where
Longest # of Runs W/Out a Check
Mowry $203,445
28/53
38
72%
$65,000: Houston
4
Pozzi-Tonozzi $194,716
72/105
56
53%
$20,000: Houston
7
Beisel $189,005
69/103
71
69%
$10,000: NFR Open
3
Kinsel $186,317
55/ 85
42
49%
$30,000: Houston
13
Mcleod-Sprague $174,974
62/ 94
42
45%
$16,000: Sioux Falls
7
Lockhart $169,467
66/96
57
59%
$10,819: Cheyenne
6
Otero $168,493
87/117
53
45%
$18,000: Days of 47
10
Ellis $146,991
44/61
28
46%
$50,000: Calgary
4
Lide $144,614
74/105
48
46%
$32,000: Sioux Falls
5
Moeykens $142,560
87/109
60
55%
$13,743: Hermiston
6
Aldridge $141,182
87/110
47
43%
$24,000: Sioux Falls
8
Gibson-Stillwell $140,032
82/103
62
60%
$6,871: Hermiston
4
Johnson $138,428
75/89
47
53%
$13,942: Ogden
4
Busby $133,098
78/115
49
43%
$20,000: Fort Worth
8
Scott $130,763
95/123
70
57%
$10,027: Mandan
5
Regardless of who, when, or how these ladies got there, they did it and will now be running down the alley of the Thomas and Mack in less than a month.
More Rodeo On SI
Maddy Dickens is a professional barrel racer, with success at all levels of rodeo and competition. She was a reserve National Collegiate Champion at Tarleton State University where she graduated with honors and a Masters in Business Management. She also competed as part of the Mountain States Circuit where she was Rookie of the Year and a 2x qualifier for finals. Maddy resides in Loveland, Colo. She spends most of her free time riding, training and competing in barrel racing. When she is not on a horse or in the arena, she enjoys following collegiate and professional basketball and football, traveling, and is always up for a “friendly” competition.