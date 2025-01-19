Oh! Hello Stella and Sharin Hall Break Another Arena Record
The barrel racing at the 2025 version of the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver, Colo. has been hot! The competitor's have been flirting with breaking the arena record in almost every performance.
The arena record set in 2024 was by Tessa Arnold from Texas aboard Latte Ditto, a clone of Mary Walker's great horse 'Latte' that she won the 2016 World Championship on. Arnold rounded three barrels in a smoking 14.50-seconds in one of the semi-finals sets.
The barrel racers came ready and armed to break that record again in 2025. Ultimately, several got very close in the first few perfs, but in the fifth performance it would be Hello Stella and Sharin Hall that would get the job done.
The 2017 mare by The Goodbye Lane and out of Go Go Fame (Dash ta Fame) has already earned her place in history before she ever stepped foot in Denver. She is the all-time winningest futurity mare of all time. In 2021 the beautiful bay mare earned $445,029 just in futurity winnings.
According to Qdata, Hello Stella has now surpassed the million dollar mark in winnings by recording $1,001,472 as of January 13, 2025. This makes her the 11th highest all-time money earner in barrel racing horses according to Qdata.
The duo of Stella and Hall just came off of a reserve championship in Odessa, Texas at the Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo. Their winning ways have continued in the Mile High City. When the clock stopped, Hall and her amazing equine partner had turned in a 14.48 to be the leader in the round and take over the arena record.
In order to advance to the semi-finals, Hall and Stella will have to come back in round two and make another clean run and be in the top three of the average on two runs in their set. So while this win is spectacular, she will have to perform again to advance. No one advances on the round wins, it is all based on the average of the bracket in Denver.
After just competing in four rodeos, Hall sets at number 38 in the World Standings according to the Women's Professional Rodeo Association standings. Runs like she and Stella made today will earn her a continuous climb in those standings.