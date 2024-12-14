One Round Remains, Proctor and Medlin in Shooting Distance for NFR Gold Buckle
The 2024 team roping race has been one of the tightest and most intense throughout the year. With only the final round remaining, the World Championship is coming down to the wire. A few rounds ago, it all looked different, but Coleman Proctor and Logan Medlin have made a comeback and how have set the stage for a real possibility at a World Title.
Last night, in Round 9, Proctor and Medlin came out on top with a 3.8-second run. This boosted the team to second in the world standings and fourth in the average. Coleman is also now leading the All-Around race. Proctor needs a perfect finish tonight in the team roping, to secure two gold buckles.
If the average was paid now and the standings stood, they would go home the World Champions, but with one round remaining a whole lot could change. Let's take a look at the top teams going into Round 10.
Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp started out with a bang, winning the first and second rounds. After a few mishaps, they came back to win again in Round 7. They are currently first in the world standings but are not in the average race. They are looking to go fast tonight to stay in the hunt for the gold buckle.
Coming into Vegas, Dustin Egusquiza and Levi Lord were the No. 1 team. They have had a rough finals though, and are completely out of the average race. Even a round win tonight couldn't catch them up enough to secure the title.
Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira know how to capitalize in the Thomas and Mack, and they will have to do just that in Round 10. They are currently the No. 3 team, but they have come back and now are sitting to possibly get a check in the average as well. They will need a large round check to have a chance, too.
Clint Summers and Jake Long have had a good NFR. With eight steers down, they are sitting second in the average race. Though a long shot, if they were to win the round and move up in the average, they could potentially be gold buckle contenders. They would have to see some upsets by several other teams, but as the past nine rounds has proven, anything can happen.
The average race is always a huge factor in the world championship races. This year, the team roping average is wide open. Only one team has caught all nine steers, and five teams with only seven times are currently getting a check. This keeps the race very unpredictable going into Round 10.
Current World Standings
#1 - Tyler Wade & Wesley Thorp, $334,856
#2 - Coleman Proctor & Logan Medlin, $296,736
#3 - Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira, $291,126
#4 - Dustin Egusquiza & Levi Lord, $278,925
#5 - Clint Summers & Jake Long, $245,420
Current Average Standings
#1 - Clay Smith & Coleby Payne, 76.60/9
#2 - Clint Summer & Jake Long, 40.30/8
#3 - Derrick Begay & Jonathan Torres, 59.80/8
#4 - Coleman Proctor & Logan Medlin, 28.50/7
#5 - Erich Rogers & Paul Eaves, 39.70/7
#6 - Cody Snow & Hunter Koch, 40.40/7
#7 - J.C. Yeahquo & Buddy Hawkins II, 41.50/7
#8 - Kaleb Driggers & Junior Nogueria, 41.60/7