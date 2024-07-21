Orin Larsen Continues Comeback Climb With Win at Snake River Stampede
When it comes to roughstock competition, intel is sometimes the difference between another ride and a winning ride.
Cowboys often trade details of what they’ve seen or experienced with fellow competitors, helping other members of Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association prepare for a matchup.
Which way does the animal turn out of the chute? What’s its bucking style? Does it have a tendency to be aware of?
But sometimes, less information is more. At least it was for bareback rider Orin Larsen.
The Inglis, Manitoba, native opted to go into his showdown with Cervi Championship Rodeo’s R watson’s Prairie Fire during the short round of the Snake River Stampede in Nampa, Idaho, a bit blind. A few friends told him it was a good draw. Aside from that, he opted to let things play out on their own.
“I honestly didn’t have any sort of idea. I kind of missed all the winter rodeos due to injury, so I didn’t really see much of anything as far as horses go,” Larsen said. “I didn’t really know much, but everyone I talked to seemed really, really high on that horse. It was pretty sweet that it worked out.”
Larsen navigated the unknown to post a 90-point effort in the finals, giving him an average score of 173.5 points on two head. That total was enough to hold off Tilden Hooper at 172 points to secure his first Snake River Stampede title.
The outcome netted Larsen $6,047 in earnings, a boost that will go a long way towards helping him reach the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo for the 10th straight year. Coming into the weekend, he was sitting 20th in the PRCA World Standings with more than $56,000 in earnings for the season.
It’s a favorable position for a guy who had a less-than-favorable winter.
After sustaining a knee injury at last year’s NFR, Larsen injured it again at the San Diego Rodeo back in January. Then, at RodeoHouston, he sustained a groin injury that required extended rest. Larsen didn’t restart his season until mid-April, putting him behind in the race for Las Vegas.
Since his return, the veteran cowboy has been making up for lost time, chipping away to climb back into the top 20. With some big opportunities over the next week to keep piling up money, Larsen is excited about the potential to keep himself in contention.
“I’m just trying to stay healthy, that’s kind of been the main thing,” Larsen said. “I’ve got a really, really good team behind me. Obviously I’ve got a family that gives me a ton of support and all that. It’s been working out and God’s looking after me. We’re on the up-and-up.”
Other results from the Snake River Stampede
Steer wrestler Rowdy Parrott finished with an aggregate time of 11.6 seconds on three head to secure $7,823 in total earnings and his first Snake River Stampede title.
The team roping tandem of Tanner Tomlinson and Patrick Smith put together an aggregate time of 12.8 seconds on three head to win the championship. All told, the duo each secured $9,417.
Thayne Elshere held off Ryder Wright to win the saddle bronc championship by half-point. Elshere’s total of 175.5 on two head earned him $8,382 in prize money.
Tie-down roper Cole Clemons finished his three runs in a total of 23.3 seconds to win the Snake River championship. The victory netted him $9,729
Dona Kay Rule finished her two barrel racing runs in a combined 31.43 seconds to capture the win and $12,256 in earnings.
Josie Conner earned a narrow win in breakaway roping, finishing her two runs in 3.8 seconds to earn $5,103. Runner-up Maddy Deerman went for 3.9 seconds while two other competitors finished in four seconds each.
Bull rider T.J. Gray was one of two cowboys to cover both bulls he faced, finishing with 174 points on two head to secure $11,041 and the title.