Party Bus Jumped the Fence But the Cowboys Stole the Show in Oregon
The "biggest little show in the world" made national headlines this year. Videos of Party Bus, a 3-year old bucking bull, gained attention from major mainstream media outlets (i.e., CBS Sports, USA Today, The New York Times) after he jumped the Sisters Rodeo Arena fence on Saturday night's performance (June 8). The pickup men's prompt response to the incident mitigated the damage. The bull injured three people before being secured. Read more and see the video here.
While Party Bus brought attention to the Sisters Rodeo for his actions outside the arena, rodeo contestants put on a show for spectators inside the confines of the arena. The Sisters Rodeo Xtreme Bulls on June 5, preceded slack on Thursday, June 6. Four performances followed slack over the course of Friday night and the weekend.
Cole Clemons of Lipan, Texas walked away from Oregon with the all-around title. Clemons, a PRCA rookie, secured his first all-around win in professional rodeo by placing third in the second round of the tie-down roping and 11th overall in the team roping with partner Cody Craig.
Cowboy Fever reared out of the bucking chute, hanging two front legs over the top rail. Dean Thompson who is currently ranked No. 4 in the world standings covered the horse. After seeing his score of 88 points, Thompson denied the re-ride option to win the Sisters Rodeo bareback riding.
Sage Newman, the number six man and Brody Wells ranked at number 13 in the standings, split the win in the saddle bronc riding.
In the bull riding, Chase Dougherty who sits in the number six in the world standings, rode Rock On for 89.5 points. This ride not only won the Sisters Rodeo, but he also matched his highest-scored ride for the entire 2024 season. The Oregon native looks intent on returning to the NFR since his first appearance back in 2018.
Hayes Weight and Hawk Whitt won the Xtreme Bull Riding competition, marking two 87's.
A two-head average determined the champions of both the steer wrestling and tie-down roping. Stan Branco's eighth place finish in round one paired with his second round win locked up the average in the big man's event of steer wrestling.
Trevor Hale, currently sitting at number 14 in the standings, missed placing in the first round, but came back strong in the second round—winning the go-round—and ultimately winning the rodeo.
The team roping, based on a one-head/fastest time wins format, saw Hagen Paterson and Chase Tyron on top.
The ground at Sisters got progressively faster for the barrel racers. The final performance saw the three fastest times. Abby Phillips who is safely inside the top 15 at number four, inched out Megan McLeod-Sprague by one hundredth of a second to win the barrel racing.
The breakaway roping saw another tight competition with a three-way tie for the No. 1 position. The Oregonians, Cate Hepper, Bailey Paterson and Brittany White, swept the breakaway roping competition—all roping in 2.5 seconds.
Sisters Rodeo Results:
All-around cowboy: Cole Clemons, $2,833, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback riding: 1. Dean Thompson, 88 points on Corey & Lange Rodeo's Cowboy Fever, $5,957; 2. Mason Clements, 86, $4,567; 3. Jacob Lees, 85.5, $3,376; 4. Dylan Riggins, 85, $2,184; 5. Kashton Ford, 84.5, $1,390; 6. (tie) Jaceklane Frost and Keenan Hayes, 84, $894 each; 8. Tristan Hansen, 83, $596.
Steer wrestling: 1. Stan Branco, 10.9 seconds on two head, $2,536; 2. Talon Roseland, 11.0, $2,206; 3. Sam Goings, 11.8, $1,875; 4. Ty Allred, 12.0, $1,544; 5. Sterling Lambert, 12.4, $1,213; 6. Cody Cabral, 12.8, $882; 7. Dalton Massey, 13.1, $551; 8. Jesse Brown, 14.6, $221.
Team roping: 1. Hagen Peterson/Chase Tryan, 4.8 seconds, $5,034 each; 2. (tie) Chad Masters/Wyatt Cox and Tyler Tryan/Denton Dunning, 5.5, $4,145 each; 4. (tie) Wyatt Bray/Paden Bray and Clay Smith/Coleby Payne, 5.6, $2,961 each; 6. Jake Smith/Douglas Rich, 5.8, $2,369; 7. Jason Eiguren/Birch Eiguren, 5.9, $2,073; 8. Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham, 6.0, $1,777; 9. Kolton Schmidt/Landen Glenn, 6.4, $1,481; 10. Garrett Rogers/Bo Patzke, 6.7, $1,184; 11. Cody Craig/Cole Clemons, 7.0, $888; 12. Jordan Tye/Andy Carlson, 7.1, $592.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. (tie) Sage Newman, on Big Bend Rodeo's Spring Tour, and Brody Wells, on Flying 5 Rodeo's Spring Tunes, 86.5 points, $5,107 each; 3. Lefty Holman, 83.5, $3,276; 4. Nick Joyce, 83, $2,120; 5. Kole Ashbacher, 82.5, $1,349; 6. Johnny Espeland, 80.5, $964; 7. Kolby Wanchuk, 79, $771; 8. Wyatt Casper, 78, $578.
Tie-down roping: 1. Trevor Hale, 18.3 seconds on two head, $3,947; 2. Cooper Martin, 18.6, $3,432; 3. Zack Jongbloed, 19.4, $2,917; 4. Dylan Hancock, 19.5, $2,403; 5. Lucas Potter, 20.5, $1,888; 6. (tie) Cody Craig and Blake Sofich, 21.7, $1,116 each; 8. Britt Bedke, 21.8, $343.
Barrel racing: 1. Abby Phillips, 17.35 seconds, $6,768; 2. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 17.36, $5,414; 3. Ann McGilchrist, 17.40, $4,399; 4. Sara Winkelman, 17.43, $3,384; 5. Ashley Castleberry, 17.45, $2,707; 6. Carly Rudd, 17.57, $2,030; 7. Miley Bravos, 17.59, $1,692; 8. Shelly Mull, 17.72, $1,523; 9. Kim Macrae, 17.74, $1,354; 10. Sissy Winn, 17.75, $1,184; 11. Molly Otto, 17.77, $1,015; 12. Mary Thomas, 17.78, $846; 13. Sharon Gow, 17.79, $677; 14. Janci Hannen, 17.80, $508; 15. Kaycie Kayser, 17.81, $338.
Breakaway roping: 1. (tie) Cate Hepper, Bailey Patterson and Brittany White, 2.5 seconds, $3,228 each; 4. Mattie Turner, 2.6, $1,976; 5. Whitlee Burgess, 2.8, $1,581; 6. Annie Minor, 3.0, $1,186; 7. (tie) Josie Goodrich, Eryn Maddock and Suzanne Williams, 3.1, $889 each; 10. (tie) Kash Gay and Kendal Pierson, 3.2, $642 each; 12. Trisha McCoin, 3.3, $494; 13. (tie) Amanda Hodges and Sarah Morrissey, 3.4, $346 each; 15. Makayla Mccabe, 3.6, $198.
Bull riding: 1. Chase Dougherty, 89.5 points on Corey & Lange Rodeo's Rock On, $6,113; 2. TJ Gray, 84.5, $4,686; 3. Mason Moody Moody, 77, $3,464; 4. Chance Schott, 75, $2,241; 5. Derek Kolbaba, 73, $1,426; 6. (tie) Kase Hitt, Colt Rohrig and Hayes Weight, 70, $815 each.
Xtreme Bull Riding: 1. (tie) Hayes Weight, on Bridwell Pro Rodeos' Sea Smoke, and Hawk Whitt, on Corey & Lange Rodeo's Scared Famous, 87 points, $4,733 each; 3. (tie) Kase Hitt and Dakota Louis, 85, $2,500 each; 5. TJ Gray, 79.5, $1,250; 6. (tie) Lija Gore and Jonny Perez, 77, $804 each; 8. (tie) Justin Houston and Jed Jones, 75, $268 each.