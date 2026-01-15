Justin Shaffer Replaces 4-Time NFR Qualifier at Cinch Timed Event Championship

The 2026 rodeo season is in full swing and athletes across the country are working hard to get into the biggest rodeos of the year. Timed event athletes dream of qualifying for the Cinch Timed Event Championship, and while one athlete got the call of a lifetime, another had to step away from the spotlight temporarily.

John Douch Suffers Injury Taking Him Out of Cinch Timed Event Championship

Steer wrestler Justin Shaffer is now stepping into the arena at the Cinch Timed Event Championship after John Douch suffered a hamstring injury earlier this year.

While an injury like this is something no athlete wants to face, it has given Shaffer the opportunity to check off one of his lifetime rodeo goals.

At the beginning of his career, Shaffer set out to accomplish two things; qualify for the National Finals Rodeo (which he has now done twice) and make it the the Cinch Timed Event Championship.

2025 was a big season for the cowboy out of Hico, Texas. He won two of the biggest rodeos of the year, The Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and the Texas (Waco) Circuit Finals.

Shaffer continues to be a top competitor in the steer wrestling arena and a shot at the Timed Event Championship title would be a huge way to supplement the 2026 season.

He has accomplished back to back NFR qualifications (2024 and 2025), where he finished No. 6 in the world, a career best, in 2025. Now, he has the opportunity to take home a win at the Timed Event Championship and mark himself as a true threat heading into the rest of the season.

Shaffer Will Take On His First Cinch Timed Event Championship After Solid NFR Performance

Shaffer ended the 2025 season with $274,890. His stellar NFR performance pushed him forward in the world standings, and also helped him secure a sixth place spot in the average. After it was all said and done, he ended up placing in four rounds and won round nine.

Shaffer has a long history in rodeo, one that will make him perfect for the Timed Event Championship. While his strong suit is steer wrestling, he’s been calf roping and bull dogging since high school. The 31-year-old is ready to take on the pressure of how many events go into this rodeo, but wants to focus on heading, heeling, and steer tripping before taking to the arena.

With less than two months to go until the chutes opens in the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma, Shaffer will have his work cut out for him. With the all-around cowboy he is, he might come home with a new championship title under his belt.

