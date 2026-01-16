PRCA Mourning Clayton Macom’s Passing at Age 60 After Grueling Health Battle

Clayton Macom was more than a PRCA judge, he was a father, a grandfather, a competitor, and a man of God. He loved rodeo, his family, and was often speaking on his journey through Christ as he wanted everyone to know Him.

Now, it is time for his loved ones to carry on his legacy as Macom lost his health battle, but he will be carried on in spirit for years to come whether that is inside the arena, or finding pride in simply doing a good job, no matter what the task is at hand.

On many different occasions, Macom gave thanks to his savior after big wins, including back in 1999 after winning a pair of rounds at the International Finals Rodeo in the bull riding. He was not one to credit his success to anyone but the Man above.

This is a tough loss as he was only 60 years old at the time of his passing on January 13. He is leaving behind a loving family, including his two sons, Colt and Dakota, as well as his daughter, Savannah.

After competing for a long time as a bull rider, Macom turned his efforts towards impacting rodeo from the floor of the arena as a judge. He eventually worked his way to becoming one of the top reserve judges in the PRCA, something he prided himself on.

The last year has been tough for Macom, and unfortunately his time on Earth came to a close far before anyone was ready for it to.

Many Remembering Macom via Social Media

PBR Rodeo Fans expressed their heartbreak recently via. Facebook:



"Known for his integrity, knowledge of the rule book, and sincere commitment to fairness, Clayton was one of PRORODEO’s top reserve officials. Beyond the arena, he was a devoted father, loving family man, and a trusted friend to many," they stated.

JoRay McCoy's tribute to the cowboy was another one that was hard to pass by:



"Not only a great man, he could ride any bull they put under him. He made some of the most miraclous rides I have ever seen in person. Always smiling and seem to never have a bad day. It is an honor to have known him and even pulled his rope a couple times. Tell next time my friend."

There are so many remembering all of the good times, it is difficult to just pick only a few, but if one has the chance, they should just search his name, and plenty will pop up. Remember him for the impact that he had, and remember to keep the positive moments at the forefront of the memory.

Macom's funeral will be held at 10 a.m. (CT), Monday, Jan. 19, at Stigler First Assembly of God in Stigler, Okla., with Rev. Mike Bush and Tanner Brantley officiating. Flowers for the family can be sent through Mallory-Martin Funeral Home at mallorymartinfuneralhome.com.

