PBR All-Star Clay Guiton Ties Ride Record Continuing Quest for MVP

It’s no secret that Clay Guiton is one to watch in the bull riding arena right now. As a member of the Carolina Cowboys for the PBR team series, he has now matched the all-time record for consecutive rides at 10. He holds the record alongside Daniel Keeping.

The cowboy out of Cherryville, North Carolina is currently ranked No. 6 in the world and has a ride percentage of 85% on the season. The MVP leader of the entire camping world series showed out at the Gambler Days in Austin, and proved to be a threat in the arena as he brought home a win for his team on night two.

The Carolina Cowboys currently sit at No. 6 in the PBR team series rankings, and out of the Cowboys' 2735, Guiton has 905 of them, including four 90-point rides. At five wins and seven losses, the Cowboys have some ground to make up in order to make a run for the year-end title, but with Guiton on the roster, they may have a chance.

It was on night two of Gambler Days that Guiton tied the record, and given his form, it was hopeful he would break the record on night three. In the league's four-year history, it’s been rare to see a rider this consistent on so many outs.

Despite his efforts, he never found his footing out of the gate and came down on night three. Out of the 12 bulls he’s faced this season, he’s covered 10, and remains at an elite pace for the rest of the season. Guiton is still being eyed for the season’s MVP frontrunner, as he manages an aggregate score of 934.75. John Crimber, the MVP of 2024, sits only 65 points behind him.

MVP-Caliber Guiton Shines as Cowboys Fight to Stay in the Race

Guiton is surely the MVP of the Carolina Cowboys, as none of his team members even break the top 20 in the series. If he maintains the pace he’s at, Guiton could take home the MVP series title in October, but as a team the Cowboys have a lot of work to do to even break into the top three.

With only two months left in the PBR Camping World Teams series, teams are going to fight tooth and nail to secure a win. As August comes to a close, the teams will face off again in Springfield, Missouri at the Thunder Days, August 29th through the 31st.

Ranked No. 1 are the Florida Freedom, No. 2 are the Austin Gamblers, and in the No. 3 spot are the Arizona Ridge Riders. All three teams have 10 wins so far this season.

