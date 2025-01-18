PBR and National Western Stock Show Announce Five-Year Partnership Extension
PBR (Professional Bull Riders) and the National Western Stock Show (NWSS) announced a five-year partnership extension that will continue to bring the world’s best bull riders and rankest bulls to the iconic 16-day event.
PBR’s presence at the 119-year-old NWSS dates to 1998, today evolving to showcase one of the year’s most exciting events with the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour competing at Denver Coliseum for a rare three-day Monday – Wednesday event featuring the Top 90 bull riders in the world.
The NWSS partnership has made Denver Coliseum home to PBR’s largest and most successful regular season Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour event, hosting approximately 24,000 fans each year and attracting the world’s Top 90 bull riders.
“PBR is thrilled to extend our partnership with The National Western Stock Show, a truly iconic Western sports tradition that is home to the largest and most successful Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour regular season event each year,” said Sean Gleason, Commissioner and CEO, PBR. “We are honored to help anchor a destination event that entertains hundreds of thousands of people each year while making a significant impact in the community.”
“The PBR has been a part of the National Western Stock Show for decades and today, we continue our relationship until at least 2029,” said Paul Andrews, President and CEO of the National Western Stock Show. “Our fans demand the best, and the PBR provides the best in bull riding across the world. We are thrilled to continue our partnership.”
The partnership announcement comes as PBR is riding a resurgence in Western culture. In the first 11 days of the new year, PBR has hosted 119,142 fans, including seven sold-out events.
The National Western Stock Show draws attendees from all 50 states and 30 countries, contributing $171 million economic impact in the Metro-Denver area during the 16-day event. A 501(c)(3) non-profit, the event supports the National Western Scholarship Trust, which awards more than 100 scholarships and over $550,000 annually to students pursuing careers in agriculture, rural medicine, and veterinary sciences.
Information for this article provided by press release.