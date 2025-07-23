Oklahoma Wildcatters Prepare To Face Nashville Stampede In Key PBR Teams Clash
PBR Teams for the Camping World Series is gearing up for their second event of the year. They had a week off after debuting in Oklahoma City where the Wildcatters hosted the first production July 11-23.
This will be the first event at a neutral site as it is in Duluth, Georgia and will start this Saturday the 26th. The battle of the bottom will debut the OKC Wildcatters (ninth) and the Nashville Stampede (eighth).
Josh Frost led the Wildcatters posting an 87.5 ride (the only qualified ride for the Rattlers) on Prince Charming. They were faced up with the Texas Rattlers on day 1 who sit second overall in the teams' standings. The Stampede were unable to record a ride on the first day of action.
Day two the Stampede got lucky. They only recorded one qualified ride, but the New York Mavericks were not able to keep a rider on their bull, so the Stampede took the win.
Cort McFadden was the only qualified ride for the Wildcatters on the second day of competition where they faced off with the Arizona Ridge Riders. Four out of five of the Ridge Riders stayed strapped to win in dominating fashion.
The Rattlers and the Stampede had quite the battle on the final day of competiton. Both teams had a pair of riders post qualified rides, but the Rattlers took the victory by a measly 2.25 points. Austin Richardson led the Stampede with a near 90-point ride.
The Wildcatters proved unable to have more than one cowboy ride their bull at a time as only Guilherme Valleiras stayed on as they took a loss to the Austin Gamblers.
Both squads posted 20% ride rates as only three cowboys covered their bulls out of the 15 that strapped their hands into a bull rope. But, it is early in the season and the Wildcatters have a 2X world champion and arguably the best bull rider to ever do it as their coach- J.B. Mauney.
Mauney was recently honored for the 2025 Heroes and Legends class which was highlighted by his reception of the coveted ring of honor, the most prestigious award that a retired bull rider can receive.
PBR Teams season is in full swing and they are gearing up for a ton of action in Georgia this weekend as these two teams try to make a move in the standings.
PBR Teams Duluth date
Date: July 26-27, 2025
PBR Teams Duluth time
Time: Saturday (6:45 pm EST), Sunday (1:45 pm EST)
How to watch PBR Teams Duluth
Watch: PBR App, PBR RidePass on Pluto TV, PBR YouTube, CBS (Sunday only)
PBR Teams Duluth location:
Location: Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia
