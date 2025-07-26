PBR Teams Clash in Oklahoma: Outlaws Undefeated, Rattlers Close Behind As They Head Into Week 2
A new season is among us in the sport of bull riding, as PBR has brought in ten teams, stacked with different riders, drafted from around the globe compete head to head in a face off like no other.
At the season opener at The Wildcatter Days in Oklahoma, two powerhouse teams met for the first time this season: the Kansas City Outlaws and the Texas Rattlers, the Outlaws defeated the Rattlers in the three round, three day battle.
The Outlaws opened up the season undefeated and went home with a perfect 3-0 on the weekend. On day one they defeated the New York Mavericks five to zero. The Rattlers pulled ahead on day one as well, taking the Oklahoma Wildcatters down four to one.
It was day two when Kansas City faced Texas, proving to be their hardest matchup of the weekend. It was a hard fought battle but with clutch rides from Sandro Batista and Koltin Hevalow before Maikon Calixton Rocha, who had a qualified ride on Friday- the Outlaws moved on 2-0 in the series.
The Outlaws stayed hot all weekend long- riding nine of 15 bulls, making them the top story. But, a weekend highlight was Brady Fielder of the Rattlers and his 90.75-point weekend-high ride.
The Rattlers left the weekend 2-1, their only loss being to The Outlaws. This puts both teams in a great spot looking ahead to the rest of the season.
These match-ups continue in Duluth, Georgia this weekend, where all ten teams will face-off once again. The Outlaws will go head to head with the Carolina Cowboys on day one, while the Rattlers are up against the Florida Freedom. Kansas City seeks a second victory over the Arizona Ridge Riders day two while Rattlers compete against the Austin Gamblers.
