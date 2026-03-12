Ty Murray and Bodacious Receive RODEOHOUSTON’s Highest Honor

When rodeo fans here the names Ty Murray and Bodacious, certainly one word comes to mind - legendary. In their time in the arena both of them had a commanding presence and a long resume of winning performances.

RODEOHOUSTON recognized these incredible athletes by inducting them into their Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

9-Time World Champion Ty Murray

Murray was always talked about in terms of being the King of Cowboys during his reign at the top of the standings. He was an incredible All-Around cowboy while competing in all three of the rough stock events.

He won the PRCA World Title in bull riding in 1993 and 1998. He was the World Champion All-Around Cowboy seven times including every year starting in 1989 through 1994 and then came back again to win it in 1998.

Murray made history in 1990 when he qualified in all three events to the National Finals Rodeo.

Ty Murray | RODEOHOUSTON

According to the press release, Murray reflected on the honor.

“To get recognized — in any way, really — is special,” Murray said. “I look at the other people on that wall with me, and they are all incredible people in this sport. I feel very grateful.”

During his competitions in the arena in Houston, Murray claimed several championships. He was the All-Around Champion in 1990, 1993, 1994 and 1998. He also claimed the bull riding win in 1990 and 1994.

The talented man didn’t limit himself to the PRCA. He was a co-founder of the Professional Bull Riders, which was established in 1992. Given all that he accomplished, he also earned an induction into the PBR Hall of Fame in 2002.

Bodacious

The definition of the word bodacious is: excellent, admirable or attractive. Every one of those fits for one of the “world’s most dangerous bulls.”

He won the PRCA Bucking Bull of the Year award in 1994 and 1995. He is known for so many things including his athletic ability, but likely most will remember him for the injury he inflicted to bull rider Tuff Hedeman.

In an attempt to ride the bull at the 1995 PBR World Finals, Hedeman’s face came down and smashed into the back of the bull’s head. Every major bone in his face was broken. Hedeman required extensive surgery and recovery time.

That same year in December, Hedeman had held onto his spot for the National Finals Rodeo. He drew Bodacious again and as a salute to the incredible athlete he was and not wanting to take any further risks of being hurt by the bull who had become known for throwing his head, Hedeman climbed down on the bull, nodded his head and held onto the chute watching the bull go into the arena without him.

Bodacious was retired in 1995 after a legacy building career.

Sammy Andrews, Bodacious’ owner was present to accept the award on behalf of the legendary bull.

The press release ended with the following statement: “The 2026 inductees celebrate the grit, power and spirit that define both the sport of rodeo and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Rodeo guests can visit the Legends of the Arena display, located near Section 133 in NRG Stadium, where the Hall of Fame exhibit will be featured for the next six months.”