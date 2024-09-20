The Pendleton Round-Up: A Rodeo For The Cowboys
The Pendleton Round-Up, a rodeo for the cowboys. All week long there was one thing that was continuously said by contestants, “this rodeo is for the cowboys”. With that being said, cowboys and cowgirls battled it out for six days to see if their talents would have what it takes to make a name for themselves on the grass.
Weston Timberman, a bareback rider from Columbus, Mont., is making a name for himself this year. Leading the Resistol Rookie race by about $70,000, he’d take home about $6,000 to add to his year of earnings and a buckle showing that he earned the 2024 Pendleton Round-Up Bareback Champion title. Coming into the short-round tied for fifth, 89 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Land O' Fancy, is what would put him at the top of the leaderboard.
Jesse Brown, 4x NFR qualifier, would be the steer wrestling champion. With this rodeo essentially being his hometown, the cheering section for him was loud and proud. With 18.3 seconds on 3-head, and just a 10th of a second separating first and second, Brown got to run his victory lap in front of 14,000 adoring fans.
Dustin Egusquiza and Levi Lord would take their victory lap as the 2024 Pendleton Round-Up team roping champions. 17.9 seconds on three head would send them down the road each with about $10,000 to add to their summer run.
The Black Tie from Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics and Jake Finlay, an Australian saddle bronc rider, would prove their dance together for 91 points could beat the stiffest of competition. With three cowboys coming into the short go with a score of 85.5, it was going to take an exceptional rider and bronc to come together and that’s exactly what we saw from Finlay and The Black Tie.
Ty Harris and Preston Pederson would tie with 30.1 seconds on three head in the tie-down roping. There must’ve been something in the air that Saturday in Pendleton because in the breakaway roping, we saw another tie -- Kelsie Domer and Coti Fuller would tie for 6.4 seconds on two head.
Lisa Lockhart knows how to run on the grass. She’s had great success in Pendleton the last few years but this year she’s leaving as the green mile barrel racing champion.
Trent Johnson sitting fourth in the steer roping standings would take home the Champion Buckle this year from Pendleton.
Bull riding in Pendelton is nothing short of spectacular. Trevor Reiste put on a show for the crowd on both bulls he covered that week. Scoring 87 points on Big Rafter Rodeo's Sasquatch placed him the number one cowboy headed into the short-go, and he’d leave the same way. He scored 91.5 points on Outlawbuckers Rodeo's Blue Magic. During the Xtreme Bulls Finale, he rode Blue Magic for 90.5 points. Making Reiste the first bull rider in history to cover this bull twice.
The 2024 Pendleton Round-Up has come to a close but not without its historic moments and memories our rodeo athletes won’t forget.