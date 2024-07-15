Pikes Peak or Bust: NFR Open Brings Top Names to Colorado for $680,000 Payout
The Norris Penrose Events Center is host to the 2024 NFR Open in Colorado Springs, CO July 9th - 13th. At the end over $680,000 in prize money will be paid to the qualified cowboys and cowgirls.
The NFR Open is a qualifiyng event based off contesatants performance in 2023 in their designated circuits. There are 14 Circuits throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Each Circuit sends their 2023 year-end Champion and their 2023 Circuit Finals Average Champion to the NFR Open to represent them in the Mini NFR style rodeo.
It is said it is a chance for the circuit cowboys to compete for bigger payouts. A lot of cowboys choose to rodeo within their circuit if they need to work around full-time jobs or families, which limits their rodeo trail. Competitors that have a successful year in their designated circuits get the opportunity to compete for the large purse in Colorado Springs.
Each event has drawn contestants into three different pools in which they will make their first two runs/rides. The top three in the average on their two runs/rides from each pool will move into the short round.
In the bareback riding Weston Timberman dominated pool A by winning both rounds and qualifying for the short round in the No. 1 spot in the average with 171 points on two horses. Behind him Strawbs Jones will come back from pool A with 164.5 on two head. The final qualifier from Pool A is Donny Proffit who rode his two horses for 160.5 and punched his ticket to the Saturday Short Round.
Pool B brought back Shane O'Connell with 167.5 on his two horses, Mason Clements who rode two for an average of 162.5, and lastly the current world champion and number one bareback rider in the 2024 world standings, Keenan Hayes rode his two for 162 making sure you will see him in the Championship Round.
Pool C bareback riders had huge scores and great rides. Taylor Broussard was 165.5 points on two head landing him in the top of the average. NFR Cowboy Richmond Champion rode two for 162.5 points and right behind him was another NFR Cowboy Leighton Berry, 162 on two.
Bareback ridingPool A: First round:1. Weston Timberman, 83.5 points on Powder River Rodeo's Shade Tree, $3,000; 2. Strawbs Jones, 82, $2,250; 3. Donny Proffit, 79, $1,500; 4. Kade Sonnier, 77.5, $750; 5. Kade Berry, 76; 6. Gauge McBride, 72; 7. (tie) Tim Kent and Nick Pelke, NS. Second round: 1. Weston Timberman, 87.5 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Cash Carry, $3,000; 2. Nick Pelke, 86, $2,250; 3. Strawbs Jones, 82.5, $1,500; 4. Donny Proffit, 81.5, $750; 5. Kade Berry, 79; 6. Kade Sonnier, 74; 7. Tim Kent, 73; 8. (tie) Dylan Riggins and Gauge McBride, 71 each. Qualifiers: 1. Weston Timberman, 171 points on two head; 2. Strawbs Jones, 164.5; 3. Donny Proffit, 160.5
First round: Shane O’Connell, 84.5 points on Three Hills Rodeo’s Spanish Feathers, $3,000; 2. Colton Clemens, 83, $2,250; 3. Tanner Aus, 78.5, $1,500; 4. Mason Clements, 78, $750; 5. Keenan Hayes, 77; 6. Jason Wilson, 75; 7. Evan Betony, 73; 9. Gabriel Gomez, 62. Second round:1. Keenan Hayes, 85 points on Rocky Mountain Rodeo’s Lightning, $3,000; 2. Mason Clements, 84.5, $2,250; 3. Shane O’Connell, 83, $1,500; 4. Evan Betony, 77.5, $750; 5. Colton Clemens, 77; 6. Tanner Aus, 73; 7. Jason Wilson, 70. Qualifiers:1. Shane O’Connell, 167.5 points on two head; 2. Mason Clements, 162.5; 3. Keenan Hayes, 162. Pool C: First round:1. Taylor Broussard, 84.5 points on Powder River Rodeo’s Flip a Coin, $3,000; 2. Ben Kramer, 84, $2,250; 3. Leighton Berry and Richmond Champion, 83, $1,125 each; 5. Cooper Cooke, 80.5; 6. Wyatt Denny, 78; 7. Spur Lacasse, 71.5; 8. Matthew Tuni, 68; 9. Ty Blessing, NS. Second round:1. Wyatt Denny, 82 points on Pickett Pro Rodeo Co.’s Night Star, $3,000; 2. Taylor Broussard, 81, $2,250; 3. Richmond Champion, 79.5, $1,500; 4. Leighton Berry, 79; 5. Matthew Tuni, 78.5; 6. Cooper Cooke, 72; 7. (tie) Ben Kramer, Ty Blessing and Spur Lacasse, NS. Qualifiers:1. Taylor Broussard, 165.5 points on two head; 2. Richmond Champion, 162.5; 3. Leighton Berry, 162.
Steer Wrestling Pool A shared heartbreak in the first round for Colorado cowboy Seth Peterson as a no time knocked him out of the average, however a win in the second round for him sent him home $3,000 richer. After two rounds NFR Qualifier Jacob Tally with 8.2 on two, Dalton Massey with 11.6, and Fenton Nelson with 11.8 will be headed to the finals performance.
The times were not as fast in Pool B in the bulldogging, but the steer wrestlers persevered and battled to get two steers thrown. We will see Hayden Webb 12.0 on two, Jesse Brown 14.5 on two, and Gage Hesse with 14.7 on 2 coming back to battle in the sold-out short round performance.
Pool C was the round of the veterans where all three qualifiers are former NFR contestants.
When the second round ended, Scott Guenthner was at the top of the average with 8.8 seconds on two head followed by Stetson Jorgensen tossing two steers in 9.7 seconds, and the final contestant to make the final round is Cameron Morman with 11.5.
Pool A: First round: 1. Jacob Talley, 3.8 seconds, $3,000; 2. Fenton Nelsen, 4.6, $2,250; 3. Dalton Massey, 4.7, $1,500; 4. Stephen Culling, 6.7, $750; 5. Clay Harp Jr., 8.6; 6. Trisyn Kalawaia, 14.1; 7. Justin Shaffer, 22.2; 8. Jaret Whitman, 24.9; 9. Seth Peterson, NT.
Second round: 1. Seth Peterson, 3.6 seconds, $3,000; 2. Jacob Talley, 4.4, $2,250; 3. Trisyn Kalawaia, 5.2, $1,500; 4. Dalton Massey, 6.9, $750; 5. Fenton Nelson, 7.2; 6. Justin Shaffer, 14.4; 7. (tie) Stephen Culling, Clay Harp Jr. and Jeret Whitman, NT.
Qualifiers: 1. Jacob Talley, 8.2 seconds on two head; 2. Dalton Massey, 11.6; 3. Fenton Nelson, 11.8.
Pool B: First round: 1. (tie) Jesse Brown and Hayden Webb, 5.6 seconds, $2,625 each; 3. Olin Hannum, 7.8, $1,500; 4. Gage Hesse, 8.0, $750; 5. Rooster Yazzie, 8.9; 6. Chale Ochoa, 9.2; 7. Chance Carlson, 10.9; 8. (tie) Olin Ellsworth and Joe Nelson, NT.
Second round: 1. Joe Nelson, 4.8 seconds, $3,000; 2. Chance Carlson, 6.0, $2,250; 3. Hayden Webb, 6.4, $1,500; 4. Gage Hesse, 6.7, $750 ; 5. Rooster Yazzie, 8.3; 6. Jesse Brown, 8.9; 7. Olin Ellsworth, 14.9; 8. (tie) Olin Hannum and Chale Ochoa, NT.
Qualifiers: 1. Hayden Webb, 12.0 seconds on two head; 2. Jesse Brown, 14.5; 3. Gage Hesse, 14.7.
Pool C: First round: 1. (tie) Ty Erickson and Stetson Jorgensen, 4.7, $2,625; 3. (tie) Scott Guenthner and Will Lummus, 5.0, $1,125 each; 5. Cameron Morman, 5.8; 6. Travis Munro, 5.9; 7. Tyke Kipp, 6.9; 8. Tucker Allen, 7.8; 9. Don Payne, 12.4. Second round: 1. Scott Guenthner, 3.8 seconds, $3,000; 2. Stetson Jorgensen, 5.0, $2,250; 3. (tie) Don Payne and Cameron Morman, 5.7, $1,125 each; 5. Will Lummus, 7.6; 6. Tyke Kipp, 9.4; 7. Ty Erickson, 10.3; 8. Tucker Allen, 14.4; 9. Travis Munro, NT.
Qualifiers: 1. Scott Guenthner, 8.8 seconds on two head; 2. Stetson Jorgensen, 9.7; 3. Cameron Morman, 11.5.
Texas team roping team Manny Egusqiza Jr. and Evan Arnold put on a clinic winning both Round 1 and Round 2 to ensure they will run a third steer later in the week during pool A. They were 11.4 on two runs. Behind them with 12.0 on two is Garrett Rodger & Tyler Worley. The final position filled from pool A is Clayton Van Aken and Cullen Teller with their 14.6 on two.
A team not new to the winners circle, Erich Rogers and Paul Eaves qualified for the short round in the No. 1 position with 10.7 after roping two steers. Blake Hirdes and Mike George, both from California roped two in 14.8, and in the third spot we will see another NFR duo Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira in the Championship round after they roped one steer in 4.6 seconds.
The final pool in the team roping was a challenging set but the ropers persevered. Coleman Proctor and Logan Medlin finished both rounds with 14.3 seconds on two head. Clay Ullery and Tyce McLeod will be in the short round aftrer coming secon din the average with their 20.4 seconds on two head. Fan favorites Derrick Begay and Colter Todd will be in attendance Saturday night after roping two head in 26.8 seconds.
Team roping Pool A: First round:1. Manny Egusquiza Jr./Evan Arnold, 5.3 seconds $3,000 each; 2. Garrett Rogers/Tyler Worley, 5.5, $2,250; 3. Clayton Van Aken/Cullen Teller, 5.6, $1,500; 4. Grady Quam/Denim Ross, 11.7, $750; 5. Shawn Bird/Ike Folsom, 11.9; 6. Waylon Cameron/Scot Brown, 14.2; 7. (tie) Dillon Green/Justin Yost, Cooper Bruce/Wyatt Kanan and Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, NT. Second round:1. Manny Egusquiza Jr./Evan Arnold, 6.1 seconds, $3,000 each; 2. Garrett Rogers/Tyler Worley, 6.5 seconds, $2,250; 3. Waylon Cameron/Scot Brown, 7.8, $1,500; 4. Clayton Van Aken/Cullen Teller, 9.0, $750; 5. Shawn Bird/Ike Folsom, 16.0; 6. (tie) Grady Quam/Denim Ross, Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, Cooper Bruce/Wyatt Kanan and Dillon Green/Justin Yost, NT. Qualifiers:1. Manny Egusquiza Jr./Evan Arnold, 11.4 seconds on two head; 2. Garrett Rogers/Tyler Worley, 12.0; 3. Clayton Van Aken/Cullen Teller, 14.6. Pool B: First round:1. Erich Rogers/Paul Eaves, 5.0 seconds, $3,000 each; 2. Jeff Flenniken/Jake Minor, 6.6, $2,250; 3. Blake Hirdes/Mike George, 7.1, $1,500; 4. Luis Baeza/Jose Rodriguez Cortes, 7.6, $750; 5. Eric Fabian/Derek Carey, 7.8; 6. (tie) Cody Reed/Jace McDaniel, Zane Murphy/Dusty Taylor, Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira and Bodie Mattson/Cash Hetzel, NT. Second round:1. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.6 seconds, $3,000 each; 2. Erich Rogers/Paul Eaves, 5.7, $2,250; 3. Blake Hirdes/Mike George, 7.7, $1,500; 4. Bodie Mattson/Cash Hetzel, 10.0, $750; 5. (tie) Cody Reed/Jace McDaniel, Jeff Flenniken/Jake Minor, Eric Fabian/Derek Carey, Luis Baeza/Jose Rodriguez Cortes and Zane Murphy/Dusty Taylor, NT. Qualifiers:1. Erich Rogers/Paul Eaves, 10.7 seconds on two head; 2. Blake Hirdes/Mike George, 14.8, 3. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.6 seconds on one head. Pool C: First round:1. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 5.8 seconds, $3,000 each; 2. Clay Ullery/Tyce McLeod, 12.4, $2,250; 3. Cutter Machado/Dalton Pearce, 13.2, $1,500; 4. Derrick Begay/Colter Todd, 15.1, $750; 5. (tie) Tanner Pallesen/Max Kuttler, Jon Peterson/Trae Smith, Bart Brunson/Clay Green, Coy Brittain/Boogie Ray and Brady Tryan/Zachary Schweigert, NT. Second round: 1. Jon Peterson/Trae Smith, 5.0 seconds, $3,000 each; 2. Coy Brittain/Boogie Ray, 5.2, $2,250; 3. Bart Brunson/Clay Green, 5.4; $1,500; 4. Clay Ullery/Tyce McLeod, 8.0, $750; 5. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 8.5; 6. Derrick Begay/Colter Todd, 11.7; 7. Tanner Pallesen/Max Kuttler, 20.3; 8. (tie) Cutter Machado/Dalton Pearce and Brady Tryan/Zachary Schweigert, NT.
Qualifiers: 1. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 14.3 seconds on two head; 2. Clay Ullery/Tyce McLeod, 20.4; 3. Derrick Begay/Colter Todd, 26.8.
Ira Dickinson found himself at the top of both rounds and recording an astonishing 165.5 on two saddle bronc rides landing him the number one position in the average. Tanner Butner rode his first bronc for 82 points to earn second place in Round 1. The final saddle bronc rider in pool A to punch their ticket to short round Saturday was Kody Rhinehart who rode two horses for 154 points.
Pool B was stacked with talent in the saddle bronc riding, however 3 time NFR Qualifier Lefty Holman rode two for 168 points moving him to the top of the average. Young Statler Wright grabbed a set in the short round with his 167.5 on two broncs. Bailey Small a Wyoming cowboy will be the third qualifier from pool B after riding two horses for 164.
Saddle bronc riding brought some of the veteran cowboys as well as the underdogs to the short round. NFR cowboy Sage Newman rode two horses for 173.5 points giving him a big lead in the average from pool C. Cash Wilson scored 166 on his two horses and he was 5 points ahead of Quintin McWhortera after he posted 161.5 points which will put him in the short round in the last position from Pool C.
Saddle bronc riding Pool A: First round:1. Ira Dickinson, 84.5 points on Lancaster & Cude Pro Rodeo's Red Foley, $3,000; 2. Kody Rinehart, 84, $2,250; 3. Tanner Butner, 82, $1,500; 4. Sterling Crawley, 79.5, $750; 5. Ean Price, 72; 6. Sawyer Eirikson, 71.5; 7. Will Stites, 71; 8. Byron Gilliland, 66; 9. Jack Bentz, NS. Second round:1. Ira Dickinson, 80 points on Powder River Rodeo’s Blue Northern, $3,000; 2. Tanner Butner, 77.5, $2,250; 3. Kody Rinehart, 70, $1,500; 4. (tie) Sawyer Eirikson, Ean Price, Byron Gilliland, Will Stites, Jack Bentz and Sterling Crawley, NS. Qualifiers:1. Ira Dickinson, 165.5 points on two head; 2. Tanner Butner, 159.5; 3. Kody Rhinehart, 154. Pool B: First round:1. Bailey Small, 85 points on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Bonafide, $3,000; 2. Statler Wright, 82.5, $2,250; 3. Lefty Holman, 81.5, $1,500; 4. Shorty Garrett, 80, $750; 5. Trey Watts, 78.5; 6. Ray Hostetler, 77.5; 7. Joe Harper, 76; 8. Slade Keith, NS. Second round:1. Lefty Holman, 86.5 points on Three Hills Rodeo’s Bobby Shows, $3,000; 2. Statler Wright, 85, $2,250; 3. Trey Watts, 83.5, $1,500; 4. Bailey Small, 79, $750; 5. Ray Hostetler, 78; 6. Joe Harper, 77; 7. (tie) Slade Keith and Shorty Garrett, NS. Qualifiers:1. Lefty Holman, 168 points on two head; 2. Statler Wright, 167.5; 3. Bailey Small, 164. Pool C: First round:1. Sage Newman, 85 points on Pickett Pro Rodeo Co.’s Real Fancy, $3,000; 2. (tie) Lucas Macza and Cash Wilson, 83, $1,875 each; 4. Garrett Long, 80.5, $750; 5. Logan Cook, 80; 6. Spencer Wright, 79; 7. Quintin McWhorter, 77.5; 8. Parker Kempfer, 75; 9. Jacob Benham, NS. Second round: 1. Sage Newman, 88.5 points on Gossip Girl, $3,000; 2. Quintin McWhorter, 84, $2,250; 3. Cash Wilson, 83, $1,500; 4. Logan Cook, 80, $750; 5. Garrett Long, 79; 6. Lucas Macza, 78.5; 7. Parker Kempfer, 65; 8. (tie) Spencer Wright and Jacob Benham, NS.
Qualifiers: 1. Sage Newman, 173.5 points on two head; 2. Cash Wilson, 166; 3. Quintin McWhorter, 161.5.
John Douch placed in both rounds tying two calves down in 18.1 seconds securing the top spot in the average in the tie-down roping in Pool A. Behind Douch Paul David Tierney tied two in 20.5 coming in second in the average. Third in the average is Ben Ayre with 23.7 on two.
Pool B brings Bo Pickett with 19.6 on two in first in the average, followed by Mutiple NFR Qualifier Shane Hancey and lastly Bodie Mattson.
The final three tie-down ropers to make the short round are Cole Walker, .Cash Fuesz and Haven Meged.
Tie-down roping Pool A: First round leaders:1. Paul David Tierney, 8.9 seconds, $3,000; 2. John Douch, 9.5, $2,250; 3. J.D. McCuistion, 10.9, $1,500; 4. Ben Ayre, 12.3, $750; 5. Joel Harris, 12.7; 6. (tie) Booker McCutchen, Zane Kilgus, Cody Huber and Stran Dunham, NT. Second round:1. Zane Kilgus, 8.2 seconds, $3,000; 2. John Douch, 8.6, $2,250; 3. Stran Dunham, 9.5, $1,500; 4. Cody Huber, 11.3, $750; 5. Ben Ayre, 11.4; 6. Paul David Tierney, 11.6; 7. Joel Harris, 20.3; 8. J.D. McCuistion, 21.5; 9. Booker McCutchen, NT. Qualifiers:1. John Douch, 18.1 seconds on two head; 2. Paul David Tierney, 20.5; 3. Ben Ayre, 23.7 Pool B: First round:1. Bo Pickett, 9.2 seconds, $3,000; 2. Shane Hanchey, 9.8, $2,250; 3. Porras Porras Valles, 12.5, $1,500; 4. Bodie Mattson, 12.8, $750; 5. (tie) Tyler Zebrovious, Jeremiah Peek, Dallen McIntire, Jordan Ketscher, and Seth Hall, NT. Second round:1. Zane Kilgus, 8.2 seconds, $3,000; 2. John Douch, 8.6, $2,250; 3.Stran Dunham, $1,500; 4. Cody Huber, 11.3, 750; 5. Ben Ayre, 11.4; 6.Paul David Tierney, 11.4; 7. Joel Harris, 20.3; 8. J.D. McCuistion, 21.5; 9. Booker McCutchen, NT. Qualifiers:1. Bo Pickett, 19.6 seconds on two head; 2. Shane Hanchey, 20.5; 3. Bodie Mattson, 22.5. Pool C: First round:1. Brushton Minton, 8.3 seconds, $3,000; 2. Haven Meged, 8.6, $2,250; 3. Cole Walker, 9.0, $1,500; 4. (tie) Austin Hurlburt and Cash Fuesz, 9.5, $375 each; 6. Kalai Nobriga, 11.9; 7. Chance Thiessen, 14.2; 8. (tie) Cole Clemons and Shane Smith, NT. Second round: 1. Cash Fuesz, 8.1 seconds, $3,000; 2. Cole Walker, 8.5, $2,250; 3. Kalai Nobriga, 8.6, $1,500; 4. Haven Meged, 9.2, $750; 5. Austin Hurlburt, 9.8; 6. Brushton Minton, 10.7; 7. Shane Smith, 18.5; 8. (tie) Chance Thiessen and Cole Clemons, NT.
Qualifiers: 1. Cole Walker, 17.5 seconds on two head; 2. Cash Fuesz, 17.6; 3. Haven Meged, 17.8.
The barrel racers brought the heat to Colorado Springs in Pool A of the NFR Open. Emily Beisel won the first round and placed second in the second round putting her second in the average behind Tayla Moeykens who places fourth in the first round but came back in the second round to win it by 3 tenths and give her 33.88 after two clean runs. The third cowgirl to qualify to the short round was Erin Wetzel with 34.87 on two runs.
Pool B brings NFR qualifier Jessica Routier in the top position with 34.00 on two runs, followed by Sharon Gow an Oregon Cowgirl with 35.25 on two, and the last Pool B position will be Madison Bean 34.29 on two runs.
Lisa Lockhart holds a place in all our hearts and after two clean runs in Pool C she ran the fastest on two out of all the pools clocking 33.51 seconds. She was followed by Chloe Gray who also brought the heat with a blazing 33.66 after her two runs. Savannah Bennett is the final short round qualifier with 33.72 after two runs.
Barrel racing Pool A: First round leaders:1. Emily Beisel, 17.03 seconds, $3,000; 2. (tie) Megan McLeod-Sprague and Ashley Castleberry, 17.06, $1,875 each; 4. Tayla Moeykens, 17.22, $750; 5. Erin Wetzel, 17.24; 6. Taylor Manning, 17.28; 7. Ronda Casey, 17.30; 8. Jodi Lyn Colton, 18.76; 9. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 19.18. Second round:1. Tayla Moeykens, 16.66 seconds, $3,000; 2. Emily Beisel, 16.90, $2,250; 3. Erin Wetzel, 17.05, $1,500; 4. Ronda Casey, 17.06, $750; 5. Ashley Castleberry, 17.33; 6. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 17.37; 7. Jodi Lyn Colton, 18.26; 8. Taylor Manning, 22.22; 9. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 34.87. Qualifiers:1. Tayla Moeykens, 33.88 seconds on two head; 2. Emily Beisel, 33.93; 3. Erin Wetzel, 34.29. Pool B: First round:1. Sue Smith, 16.88 seconds, $3,000; 2. Jessica Routier, 17.02, $2,250; 3. Shelby Bates, 17.06, $1,500; 4. Sharon Gow, 17.21, $750; 5. Madison Bean, 15.32; 6. Lacinda Rose, 17.37; 7. Kelly Yates, 17.46; 8. Luisa Herrera, 18.00; 9. Ali Allen, 22.43. Second round:1. Kelly Yates, 16.89 seconds, $3,000; 2. Madison Bean, 16.97, $2,250; 3. Jessica Routier, 16.98, $1,500; 4. Sharon Gow, 17.04, $750; 5. Lacinda Rose, 17.16; 6. Shelby Bates, 17.23; 7. Luisa Herrera, 17.78; 8. Ali Allen, 20.24; 9. Sue Smith, 22.07. Qualifiers:1. Jessica Routier, 34.00 seconds on two head; 2. Sharon Gow, 35.25; 3. Madison Bean, 24.29. Pool C: First round:1. Savannah Bennett, 16.75 seconds, $3,000; 2. Lisa Lockhart, 16.84, $2,250; 3. Kathy Petska, 17.03, $1,500; 4. Chloe Gray, 17.06, $750; 5. (tie) Tara Seaton and Ashley Day, 17.13 each; 7. Brooke Wills, 17.15; 8. Kelly Allen, 17.22; 9. Tracy Nowlin, 17.30. Second round: 1. Chloe Gray, 16.60 seconds, $3,000; 2. Lisa Lockhart, 16.67, $2,250; 3. Kathy Petska, 16.93, $1,500; 4. Savannah Bennett, 16.97, $750; 5. Brooke Willis, 17.00; 6. Kelly Allen, 17.28; 7. (tie) Ashley Day Tracy Nowlin, 17.32 each; 9. Tara Seaton, 22.28.
Qualifiers: 1. Lisa Lockhart, 33.51 seconds on two head; 2. Chloe Gray, 33.66; 3. Savannah Bennett, 33.72.
The bulls came to buck in the second round of Pool A and no riders covered for the 8 second required making the average a one header. Cole Wagner 82.5 will be the first bull rider to qualify, followed by Coy Pollmeier's 82-point ride and the final qualifier in pool A is Cody McElroy with his 81-point ride.
Pool B only one bull rider covered two bulls automatically qualifying Cardona to the short round Saturday night. Hector Cardona was 164 points on two, followed by Hayes Weight 91.5 points on one head and Riggin Shippy with 82 points on one bull.
It is no doubt the bucking bulls showed up in Colorado Springs to perform at their best. After two rounds in Pool C no bull rider rode two bulls. We result to the highest scores on one to find our three qualifiers. Round 1 winner Josh frost will come back in the number two position with his 87.5 point ride. The round 2 winner, Payton Fitzpatrick, 88 points, will be the number one cowboy to come out of pool C and Jace Trosclair rode one bull for 80 points to be the final man to make it to the championship round.
Bull riding Pool A: First round leaders:1. Cole Wagner, 82.5 points on Rocky Mountain Rodeo's Sharp Dressed Man, $3,000; 2. Coy Pollmeier, 82, $2,250; 3. Cody McElroy, 81, $1,500; 4. Michael Caruso, 80.5, $750; Second Round: No Qualified Rides Qualifiers: 1.Cole Wagner, 82.5 points on one head; 2. Coy Pollmeier, 82; 3. Cody McElroy, 81. Pool B: First round: *1. Hayes Weight, 91.5 points on Generations Pro Rodeo’s Speed Test, $3,250; 2. Hector Cardona, 82.5, $2,500; 3. Riggin Shippy, 82, $1,750; no other qualified rides Second round: *1. Hector Cardona, 81.5 points on Generations Pro Rodeo Warpath, $7,500, no other qualified rides. Qualifiers:1. Hector Cardona, 164 points on two head; 2. Hayes Weight, 91.5 points on one head; 3. Riggin Shippy, 82. Pool C: First round: *1. Josh Frost, 87.5 points on Rocky Mountain Rodeo’s Wolf of Wallstreet, $7,500; no other qualified rides.*(all totals include ground money )Second round: *1. Payton Fitzpatrick, 88 points on Cowtown Rodeo’s Diamond In The Rough, $4,125; 2. Jace Trosclair, 80, $3,275; no other qualified rides Qualifiers:1. Payton Fitzpatrick, 88 points on one head; 2. Josh Frost, 87.5; 3. Jace Trosclair, 80.*(all totals include ground money).. Results