Pilot's Identity Confirmed as Cowboy and Aviator by VSP Following Plane Crash
On Wednesday, Dec. 4, the Virginia State Police responded to a fatal plane crash in Scott County. As the investigation progresses, VSP has confirmed that Bradley Nelms, 54, of Washington County was the pilot and sole fatality of the accident. His flight began at Abingdon Highlands Airport, and VSP remarks that sometime after 3 p.m., the plane went down on a private airstrip in Scott County.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and are furthering their investigation.
Just today, Chelsey Nelms, Bradley's wife, expressed publicly the kind of man that Nelms was. His life lead to many things, and his roles as a father, husband, son, brother, and uncle were ones he lived up to. As a cowboy, Nelms carried himself in a way that was welcoming to everyone, according to his wife.
"His name wasn’t in lights, he preferred that it wasn’t, but he was known by everyone because of his character," said Chelsey Nelms via Facebook.
She also expressed her gratitude for her children; the children that will carry on the kindness and good-natured attitude of their father.
His wife continues on in her post, describing her husband as hardworking and caring, giving all he could to the people around him. Family, friends, and neighbors all shared their thoughts to the Nelms family on the post, with many recounting their most favorable memories of Bradley.
Bradley was a pillar in the community both in the western way of life and the aviation crowd. People all over social media have expressed their grief and prayers for the family. Everyone at Rodeo On SI wishes to send the family and friends our deepest condolences.