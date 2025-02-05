Pink Buckle and Ruby Buckle Announce New Communications and Marketing Director
When barrel racing incentives really started to take off a few years ago, two major players entered the scene: Pink Buckle and Ruby Buckle. The programs were designed to promote growth in the industry and offer opportunities to barrel racers and stallion owners. From weekend warriors to top trainers, the huge payouts in the aged and open events can be life-changing.
For each program, there is a list of nominated stallions. Offspring by those stallions are eligible to be paid into the programs and then compete at Pink Buckle and Ruby Buckle events. The nominated stallions differ for the programs, with 50 stallions in the Pink Buckle and 150 in the Ruby Buckle.
The Pink Buckle is an annual event in Guthrie, Okla. The 2025 event has a guaranteed minimum payout of $4.2 million, October 5-12. The Ruby Buckle could be considered a sister program - with three regional events. In 2025, each of the events will have a $1 million guaranteed payout. Ruby Buckle Central is held in Guthrie, Okla., April 26-May 4. Ruby Buckle West is in South Jordan, Utah, June 24-28. Ruby Buckle East will be in Perry, Ga., September 3-7.
Pink Buckle and Ruby Buckle recently made an addition to their team, as the incentives continue to expand. An announcement via social media this week from Pink Buckle and Barrel Racing Dot Com read:
"The Pink Buckle and Ruby Buckle are upping the company’s commitment to the expansion of the barrel racing industry by adding Kayla Jones to its leadership team as the communications and marketing director for the sport’s most lucrative incentives. Jones, of Watkins, Colorado, brings to the Equine Network brands 12 years of experience as a producer of the Colorado Classic stallion incentive and barrel race, as well as years of media management in her collaborate role with Equine Network as host of the industry-leading podcast, The Money Barrel. She will bring a clear, keen voice to the Pink and Ruby, which has paid out a massive $33.3 million since its inception in 2018. Jones will begin her position with the Equine Network Feb. 18, 2025."
Jones hosts The Money Barrel, a podcast she began roughly five years ago. Now working with Barrel Racing Dot Com on the show, it has grown into one of the premier podcasts of the barrel racing industry. Jones is very involved in the industry, producing one of the top futurities in the nation and actively competing in the barrel racing. A Mountain States Circuit Finalist, Jones also raises, trains, and competes on her own horses.