2024 Pink Buckle Stallion Owners Select Sale Was Red Hot in Guthrie
The Pink Buckle Stallion Owners Select Sale is a huge draw at the annual event and I made my own wishlist here.
Not only are some of the best prospects in the country available, those horses are eligible for Pink Buckle Sale Graduate Incentive sidepots. In 2024, sale graduates will compete for an additional $300,000.
The high seller was a stunning 2023 filly by Tres Seis out of French Bar Belle by Frenchmans Guy. The full sibling to Adios Pantalones and maternal sibling to Dashing French Belle, Mended Heart, and Cabernet Cowboy was consigned by Leslie Bailey Martin and sold to Katherine Bullis for $165,000.
I dug into the dams and stallions behind the most consistent groups of high sellers. These are unofficial results and some of these may have been re-purchased.
Dams
Blazin Black Beauty had two offspring for bid. Hip 130, The Jet Of My Dreams by JL Dash Ta Heaven sold for $82,000. Hip 135, Famous Blazin Betty (full sibling to Jordon Briggs' "Rollo") sold bred to Tres Seis for $80,000.
Designer Ruby, dam of NFR qualifier Hell On The Red, also had two offspring in the sale. Four Heaven Sakes (hip 9) by JL Dash Ta Heaven brought $57,000 and I See Redd (hip 4) by Tres Seis brought $50,000.
French Bar Belle was the dam of the high seller for $165,000 (hip 24) and also hip 29, an embryo by Tres Seis that left the ring at $73,000.
Stallions
JL Dash Ta Heaven had six offspring in the sale: embryo out of Rods Last Ladybug (hip 78) $33,000, JL Seis Im Special (hip 97) $42,000, Four Heaven Sakes (hip 9) $57,000, TKW Cloud Nine (hip 111) $70,000, VG Heavens Ta Baby (hip 118) $70,000, and The Jet Of My Dreams (hip 130) $82,000. They totaled $354,000 and averaged $59,000.
Thirteen offspring by The Goodbye Lane were offered: embryo out of Black N Sassy (hip 129) $32,000, embryo out of Chrome Plated Fame (hip 21) $36,000, embryo out of Peachy and Juicy (hip 74) $37,000, Kalebs Goodbye Guy (hip 54) $39,000, embryo out of Lil Miss Firewater (hip 49) $43,000, embryo out of Madonna Red (hip 52) $45,000, embryo out of Two Fools Gold (hip 113) $52,000, Lucilla Lane (hip 40) $60,000, embryo out of VF Forcit First (hip 115) $71,000, Goodbyes R Cool (hip 106) $81,000, DLC Royalty Interest (hip 84) $100,000, Millionaires Lane (hip 38) $110,000, and The Passing Layne (hip 79) $140,000. They totaled $846,000 and averaged $65,000.
Tres Seis sired fifteen offspring in the sale: embryo out of Streaking Frenchie (hip 105) $24,000, embryo out of Oakies Money (hip 69) $25,000, Tres of Curl (hip 16) sold bred to Slick By Design $28,000, embryo out of SR Godiva (hip 100) $34,000, Seis Firre (hip 15) $45,000, I See Redd (hip 4) $50,000, embryo out of Royal Sissy Irish (hip 81) $50,000, embryo out of Dashing French Belle (hip 2) $60,000, embryo out of French Bar Belle (hip 29) $73,000, embryo out of Lena On The Rocks (hip 46) $85,000, embryo out of Hello Stella (hip 33) $97,000, embryo out of Lady Perks (hip 45) $100,000, Seis So Bubbly PZ (hip 47) $100,00, 2023 filly out of French Bar Belle (hip 24) $165,000, and Twix Seis with Ruby Buckle spot (hip 47) $210,000. They totaled $1,146,000 and averaged $76,400.
Recently deceased Winners Version had five offspring in the sale: Winners Win (hip 76) $30,000, MillionDollarWinner (hip 5) $32,000, TKW Winners R Wild (hip 22) $39,000, VF Quick Draw (hip 120) $51,000, and Winnin Moves (hip 92) $95,000. They totaled $247,000 and averaged $49,400.