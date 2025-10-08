Scott Guenthner Leads Charge of Men’s Timed Events at Canadian Finals Rodeo

The Canadian Finals Rodeo (CFR) just finished up and the year end champions were crowned. One native to the maple leaf country dominated across the board in any event, but especially the men's timed events- Scott Guenthner. He not only walked away with the year -end steer wrestling title, but the average as well,and after winning all five rounds, the Alberta man racked up over 74,000.

There were only five times under 4.0 seconds in the steer wrestling and Guenthner had four of them, his fastest being a 3.6 and his slowest being a 4.2. He won the average over Clay Guthrie by more than six full seconds which is nearly unbelievable. Every contestant dreams of having a finals like he just did.

Going into the CFR Guenthner had less than a $2,000 lead over the No. 2 man, Ryan Schuckburgh. To say Guenthner ran away with year end title would be the understatement of the year. He was one of two contestants (joining Zeke Thurston) in any any event to amass over $100,000 this season and walked away with more than double over the reserve champion, Schuckburgh.

Other Standouts in Men's Timed Events

Kash Bonnett and Logan Cullen had a hay day over four days of competition in the team roping. It goes to show that no matter the lead that someone might have going into a cash heavy finals, anybody can come out on top.

The pair were nearly $30,000 behind Kavis Drake and Denim Ross entering the CFR, but Bonnett and Cullen flipped the script.

The overall victors might not have caught all five steers, but they were only one of three to get four roped and were fastest to do so. They ended up winning three of the four rounds that they caught their steers and racked up over $61,000 at the end of the finals to earn the year-end title by more than $30,000.

Guenthner might have shone the brightest, but he wasn't the only one who thrived with the pressure on and a CFR title on the line.

In the tie down roping Kyle Lucas took home bragging rights after placing in four of the five rounds (one win) as well as the average victory. He beat out Stran Dunham, who had less than $1,000 more won on the year going into the finals. Both had a very resptectable finals as the only two calf ropers to win more than $30,000 in Edmonton.

The Canadian Finals is always a fun one to watch that the country is incredibly proud of. It is a great opportunity for those north of the border and the men really showed up with high stakes and lots of money to be won.

