Shad 'Money' Mayfield Is Back With 3 Months to Shake Up the World Standings

Shad Mayfield told us all he would be back, and he kept his end of the bargain. Now he will have to gain some serious ground if he is going to back into the box at the Thomas and Mack Center in December of 2026.

Let there be no doubt, Mayfield is capable of such a move. He is a seven-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier who has nearly $2 million in career earnings. Seeing his name listed as “unranked” is something no one has seen in his storybook career.

Mayfield is a two-time World Champion and he knows exactly what it is going to take to make his eighth appearance at the NFR.

The Comeback

Shad Mayfield | Nathan Meyer Photography

Mayfield didn’t just take a break; he had to have his hips rebuilt, and it was major surgery. Femoroacetabular Impingement is the medical term along with a macro-fracture surgery. He underwent this surgery, not once, but twice in his time off.

The first surgery was immediately following the 2025 NFR on December 18, he then returned to have the other hip done on March 26. Now, he backs into the box to remind the world he has returned and coming for the standings.

The results started showing Mayfield’s name in June: Reno, Nevada; Mesquite, Texas; Pecos, Texas and Lehi, Utah.

So far, Mayfield is getting his feet back under him and probably working through some of the mental aspects of returning from two major surgeries.

He is currently sitting fifth in the average at the Reno Rodeo where he tied his first one in 9.1 followed by a consistent 9.2 in round two.

He will compete in his first short round of the 2026 season on Saturday evening.

Moving Up the World Standings

Riley Webb | Nathan Meyer Photography

The tie-down roping world standings are led by three-time World Champion Riley Webb with an impressive total on the season of more than $166,000. He has a commanding lead over second place, held down by Kincade Henry, who has earned $124,744.

Both of them are running away from the crowd, as Shane Hanchey, who is third, has deposited $72,144.

The top is likely where Shad would like to end up, but the only number right now that matters for him is how much No. 15 has.

That coveted cutoff position is held by Ty Harris as of June 27 with $46,697.

On that same date, Mayfield has just $3,648 in his account. But the show is just beginning for the World Champion, and it will be fun to be on the sidelines watching what he can put together in just three months' time.

The Fourth of July is a good time for an athlete to crack out and hit a hot streak. Last year’s high money winner over the Cowboy Christmas time was bull rider, Hayes Weight, who earned more than $52,000 in just the span of a few days.

So, is it possible for Mayfield? Absolutely. Can he do it? Absolutely. How will the rodeo road treat him? No one knows.

Everyone likes a comeback, and the rodeo world will be watching this one closely.