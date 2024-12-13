Pozzi Tonozzi's 'Rain Bo Dash' Dashes Her Way to $80,000 Victory at OKC Futurity
The $350,000 added OKC Futurity is held in the Jim Norick Arena at the State Fair Coliseum in Oklahoma City, Okla. The event kicked off on Tuesday, December 10. The first rounds of the MVP Derby and Futurity Riders Guild Championship Futurity were held on Wednesday, followed by the Slot Race.
Slot Race
There were 50 phenomenal futurity horses entered in the slot race. Rain Bo Dash (Dash Ta Fame x Steele Magnolias x Magnolia Bar Jet) is a 2021 gelding owned by Brittany and Garrett Tonozzi and ridden by Brittany. The duo came out on top of the field, winning $80,000. I was thrilled to see this win for Brittany, who ultimately finished just outside of the top 15, missing an NFR qualification - the other huge event on everyone's radar this week!
The Reserve Champion for $35,000 was the 2021 stallion, HP Hotrod, owned by Charlie Cole and Jason Martin. Ashley Schafer trained and jockeys "Boomer," who has already had a great start to his 2025 futurity season. Also by Dash Ta Fame, the stallion is out of the incredible producer, Rods Last Ladybug, by Sharp Rodney.
2024 OKC Futurity Slot Race Results
1. Rain Bo Dash and Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi $80,000 15.410
2. HP Hotrod and Ashley Schafer $35,000 15.448
3. Gamblingslick and Ceri Ward $27,000 15.485
4. Dashin On Fire and Molly Otto $20,000 15.562
5. Coffee Latte and Jolene Montgomery $15,000 15.570
6. HP Winning Angel and Kelsey Treharne $13,000 15.573
7. Space Cadet and Pete Oen $11,000 15.580
8. TR Streakin Six Doll and Molli Montgomery $9,000 15.637
9. PYC Bugs For Me and Mitzi Duke $8,000 15.723
10. Wonder If Im Lucky and Heidi Gunderson $7,000 15.737
Futurity First Round
With 240 entries, it was XF Tres Of Heroine (Tres Seis x BP Mariahs Heroine x Valiant Hero) owned by Robin Weaver and ridden by Alona James came out on top with a 15.135 for $3,660.
1. XF Tres Of Heroine / Alona James / 15.135 / $3,660
2. MCM Tres A Legacy / Jolene Montgomery / 15.234 / $2,745
3. Tres Fabulous Fortune / Carina Morris / 15.312 / $1,830
4. Awesome Arlo / Jordon Briggs / 15.399 / $1,372
5. Fiesta By Design / Ashley Schafer / 15.408 / $1,189
6. Buds Special Effort / Kylie Weast / 15.419 / $1,098
7. Swingers Kandy / Dustin Angelle / 15.433 / $988
8. Adios Pantalones / Tricia Aldridge / 15.447 / $897
9. Buncha Dinero / Hayle Gibson / 15.456 / $823
10. Sweet Kisses / Rylee Eliott-Howell / 15.457 / $750
The second round will run on Friday and the qualifiers for the finals will be determined.
Derby First Round
The derby has 132 entries and in Round One, Katie Jo Boyd-Halbert and Miz Milania (Tres Seis x Makeala x Make It Anywhere) took the win with a 15.211 for $4,463.
1. Miz Milania / Katie Jo Boyd-Halbert / 15.211 / $4,463
2. Quarento Tres / Kelly Bowser / 15.277 / $3,105
3. Sir Epic / Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi / 15.298 / $2,134
4. Rare Kelly / Alyssa Gabrielson / 15.342 / $1,552
5. Heavenly Harvey / Brittany Dallaire / 15.359 / $1,358
6. B Four / Andre Coelho / 15.434 / $1,261
7. Caught At The Disco / Tillar King / 15.447 / $1,164
8. PT Love TaBeA Blazin / Marne Loosenort / 15.468 / $1,067
The second round will run on Friday.