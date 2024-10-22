Prairie Circuit Win Allows Saddle Bronc Rider to Get Head Start on 2025 Campaign
Weston Patterson needed to navigate two rounds of unfamiliarity to get a rematch.
Going into the Prairie Circuit Finals, the Waverly, Kan., saddle bronc rider had minimal intel on his first two rides – Beutler & Son Rodeo’s Dark Horse in round one, and New Frontier Rodeo bucking horse Kate’s Hot Daughter in the second.
That put Patterson in a place of uncertainty, something he’s not accustomed to.
“I’m generally pretty good about knowing a lot of these horses just because I’ve seen them and been around them. But those first two round horses I’d never been around,” Patterson said. “The circuit guys nominated them and were talking a lot about them, so I was pretty gung ho about them.”
Those first two draws worked out well, as Patterson took second on his opening ride, then won the second go. That set the stage for a big finish in the third go, as Patterson went for 84.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Cross Fire to take the round and secure the aggregate title. He had previously ridden Cross Fire to victory in the third round at the same circuit finals back in October 2021.
Patterson finished with 247 points on three head, putting him 11.5 points better than runner-up Trent Burd.
“I’d like to have been maybe one point higher in that first round,” Patterson joked after finishing one-point shy of tying Cooper Thatcher for the round victory. “It worked out good though.”
The outcome provides a significant boost for the up-and-coming Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association athlete, especially heading into next season.
After finishing 2023 unranked with less than $25,000 in earnings, Patterson had a strong 2024, bringing in nearly $44,000, placing him 40th in the PRCA World Standings.
Both numbers were hard-earned as Patterson made the choice early to hit up some of the smaller winter rodeos in hopes of using success there to qualify for some of the more noteworthy events later in the season.
The plan worked to a degree, carrying him to a career-best finish in earnings and the standings, with qualifications for places like the North Dakota Roughrider Cup. The problem – Patterson maxed out his rodeo count by mid-August, meaning all the money he won afterward that point went in his wallet but not towards the World Standings.
“I was nickel and diming things in February and March to get my qualifications high enough to get into some bigger rodeos. And it worked out being able to get into some good rodeos, but in the long run going to some of those smaller rodeos hurt me on my count,” Patterson said. “Hopefully, now I can get to the building rodeos and hit all of them.”
With a $9,685 payday from the circuit finale in Duncan, Okla., Patterson now has a jump on next season, which should allow him to narrow his focus during the 2025 schedule.
He’s got one more stop before the calendar flips at the Three Hills Rodeo in Indianapolis later this month, then it’ll be some time away to train and prepare.
After some lessons learned last year, Patterson is excited for what the future holds, especially with nearly $10,000 already in his ledger.
“It’s big. Confidence wise, you get a good start for the next year, and then you’re feeling confident coming into the ending part of the year,” Patterson said. “Some guys by this time are pretty beat up and having a hard time figuring things out. I’m riding sharp, feeling good and ready to keep it rolling into next year.”
Other results from the Prairie Circuit Finals
Bryce Eck finished with 247 points on three head to beat out Jayco Roper (246 points) for the bareback aggregate title. Eck grabbed $8,393 in earnings.
Steer wrestler Cody Devers completed his three runs in 15.5 seconds, winning two rounds and earning $9,115 en route to the aggregate championship.
The team roping duo of Wyatt Muggli and Casey McCleskey were the only pair to score on all three runs, finishing in 26.7 seconds to take home $5,697 each.
Ryan Jarrett completed his three tie-down roping runs in a combined 28.2 seconds to win the championship and earn $6,267.
The breakaway roping title was split between Taylor Munsell and Cheyanne McCartney as they each finished their three runs in combined times of 9.2 seconds. Munsell took home $6,267, while McCartney left with $5,697.
Barrel racer Tana Renick held off a strong push from several competitors to secure the title in a time of 48.36 seconds on three runs. The win earned her $9,685 in prize money.
Steer roper Trenton Johnson captured the circuit thanks to an aggregate time of 35.2 seconds on three head, bringing him $5,249 in prize money.
In bull riding Jesse Hooper easily took home the title with an impressive 253.5 points on three head. The outcome brought him a $9,228 payday.