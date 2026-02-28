San Antonio Rodeo Finals Picture Clears After Semi-Final Two

As the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo has flown by, athletes from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) have battled for a chance to advance through the semifinals and into the championship round. These are the contestants who stood out in the second semifinal round and secured their spots in the finals.

Bareback Riding

During the 17th performance in San Antonio, Cole Reiner of Buffalo, Wyo., kept his momentum rolling from his fifth consecutive National Finals Rodeo (NFR) appearance, earning the most money over the past three weeks. He matched up with Mike Honcho, owned by Cervi Championship Rodeo, and the pair marked 87 points to secure the win.

The other bareback riders advancing with Reiner into the final round are:

2- Leighton Berry

3- Bronc Marriott

4- Orin Larsen

5- Dean Thompson

Steer Wrestling

The steer wrestlers left no room for error as they battled for a spot in the final round. The leaderboard was tight, with a tie at 4.2 seconds between Tyler Waguespack and Holden Myers, followed by a three-way tie at 4.3 seconds from Stetson Jorgenson, Dakota Eldridge, and Rowdy Parrott. Ultimately, it was Jorgenson who secured the top spot heading into the finals.

The final roster advancing from Semifinal Two is as follows:

1- Stetson Jorgenson $10,090.67

2- Tyler Waguespack $9,356.50

3- Dakota Eldrige $7,890.00

4- Holden Myers $7,430.50

5- Rowdy Parrott $6.238.00

Team Roping

In the team roping, the following five teams advanced to the final round:

1- James Arviso and Rance Doyal $9,907.00 each

2- Jaxon Hill and Jessen James $9,081.50 each

3- Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nunes Nogueira $8,257.00 each

4- Wyatt Bray and Tyler Worley $7,155 each

5- Andrew Ward and Jake Long $3,853.00 each

Saddle Bronc Riding

Four-time World Champion Saddle Bronc rider and six-time Canadian Champion Zeke Thurston, has been steady throughout his time in San Antonio, as he looks to defend his title and go back-to-back as champion.

The four other qualifiers:

2- Sage Newman

3- Rusty Wright

4- Statler Wright

5- Kade Bruno

Breakaway Roping

Kinlie Brennise | San Antonio Rodeo

As the whole rodeo community rallies behind World Champion Breakaway Roper Kelsie Domer and her husband Ryan after the tragic loss of their daughter, the other breakaway ropers showed their support and made the arena pink in honor of Oaklynn Rae Domer.

The following five ladies progressing to the final round are:

1- Jordi Edens Mitchell

2- Jaci Hammons

3- Cadee Williams

4- Kinlie Brennise

5- Josie Conner

Tie-Down Roping

Staying on the timed-event side of the arena, the race for the 2026 tie-down roping championship title will be a tough one, as talented athletes like Haven Meged, Joel Harris, Bo Pickett, John Douch, and Shane Hanchey have all advanced.

Barrel Racing

With fast runs and a tough set of barrel racers, these are the five ladies who stood out above the rest and will be competing in the final round:

1- Hayle Stillwell

2- Katie Jo Halbert

3- Anita Ellis

4- Wenda Johnson

5- LaTricia Duke

Bull Riding

As the final event wrapped, bringing the 2026 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo semifinals to a close, the bull riding advancing includes veterans like Trey Benton III and Tristain Mize, while they were joined by the next generation of world champions, including Luke Mackey, all set to go head-to-head in tonight's final round.

Other qualifiers include: Colton Byram and Cimarron Rucker.