PRCA Announces "Review System" for 2024 National Finals Rodeo
On September 17, the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) announced that the 2024 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (WNFR) held at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev. duing the month of December will implement a "review system".
The prominent event presented by Teton Ridge that concludes the 2024 Professional Rodeo year brings the top 15 in eight events to the city of lights December 5-14.
In years prior "review" systems in rodeo have been discussed, but never applied to the WNFR.
This new review system will only apply to six specific judges calls. Calls made in the arena by the designated judges will be allowed to be "reviewed".
1. Contestants competing before breaking the plane of barrier.
2. Crossfire - this will effect team ropers only.
3. Livestock infraction - effecting tie down ropers.
4. Mark Out Rule - in the rough stock events only.
5. Barrier Malfunction - for all timed events.
6. No-Nod
In an announcement from the PRCA on September 17, Steve Knowles, PRCA Director of Rodeo Administration states, "As access to technology has increased, it is vital that we adapt a fair opportunity for competition. The PRCA is committed to providing our committees the best resources to allow for the best competition, including embracing video review, when possible."
There is no doubt there are official calls from PRCA officials that contestants and fans have disagreed with, but a judge's call is final within this industry and without such a review system there is no way around it.
Officials work hard to make the best call for each contestant, however there is always the factor of human error.
It will be interesting to see the new review system in action and how the contestants and judges feel about it.
No doubt times are changing, and technology will begin to play a bigger part in rodeo's near future.