Pro Rodeo Cowboys and Cowgirls Bring the Heat From California to Canada
The professional rodeo season continues to ramp up as we head into summer. We have another great recap of all that action, right here.
Wrapping Up in California
Finishing the spring run on the west coast, the Riverdale Rodeo was May 4 and the Stonyford Rodeo was May 2-3.
Home state rodeo athletes absolutely dominated in Riverdale. Clayton Biglow took the win in the bareback riding with an 83-point ride. The saddle bronc championship went to Lefty Holman, who marked 86 points on his ride. Madison Camozzi earned another win in the barrel racing. Hanna Coale won the breakaway roping with a time of 3.4 seconds. Blake Van Stavern and Stoney Boy Joseph topped the team roping with a 5.4-second run. James Banister won the steer wrestling with a 4.8-second run. The tie-down roping win, as well as the all-around, went to Dan Williams Jr.
R.C. Landingham rode Bridwell Pro Rodeos' Soul Of A Warrior to an 87-point ride in Stonyford to top the bareback riding. Colton Farquer took a commanding win of the tie-down roping with his 8.7-second run. With a lightning-fast 1.8, Suzanne Williams won the breakaway roping.
Oh Canada!
Meanwhile, as winter turned to spring and spring races towards summer, the Canadian rodeos are heating up, north of the border. While many athletes hit the Texas Swing and California run, others took a different route. The Drayton Valley Pro Rodeo in Drayton Valley, Alberta, and the Kananaskis Pro Rodeo in Coleman, Alberta, both ran May 2-4.
Chett Deitz won the bareback riding in Drayton Valley and earned a third-place check in Coleman. Richmond Champion topped Coleman, also placing sixth in Drayton Valley. With a 3.6 in Drayton Valley and a 3.8 in Coleman, Scott Guenthner claimed two major wins in the steer wrestling. Team ropers Riley Warren and Wyatt Hayes went two-for-two in checks on the weekend, winning Drayton Valley. Saddle bronc rider Kole Ashbacher rode Duane Kesler Championship Rodeo’s Double Red to the win in Coleman. He also placed second in Drayton Valley. In the tie-down roping, Logan Bird placed second at both rodeos.
Wenda Just Keep Winning
In two very different setups, National Finals Rodeo-qualifying barrel racing duo, Wenda Johnson and Steal Money claimed two major wins over the recent weekend. They topped the Guymon Pioneer Days in Guymon, Okla., and the American Royal Rodeo in Kansas City, Mo. Their 15.43 was worth $3,198 in Kansas City and clocked a 17.31 worth $5,258 in Guymon. Johnson is currently no. 8 in the WPRA World Standings.