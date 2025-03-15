Professional Rodeo Recap: From the Pacific Northwest to the Gulf of America
From Washington to North Dakota to the southernmost part of Texas, we have several rodeos to recap this week. While many athletes were in Florida for that group of rodeos, or at RODEOHOUSTON, others were across the country picking up checks.
The Matagorda County Fair & Rodeo in Bay City, Texas paid out $57,927. At the North Dakota Winter Show Rodeo in Valley City, N.D., $46,694 was paid out. Paying out $29,968, the Huron PRCA Rodeo was held in Huron, S.D. In Monroe, Wash., the Evergreen Showdown paid out $40,667. McAlester, Okla. hosted the Big V Feeds Pro Rodeo, paying out $38,920. The Poplar Bluff Pro Rodeo in Poplar Bluff, Mo. paid out $26,002.
Matagorda County Fair & Rodeo
Lane McGehee continues his climb up the 2025 bareback riding World Standings, taking the win with an 86-point ride on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Knight Mare.
First time National Finals Rodeo qualifier in 2024, Justin Shaffer has been having a great winter, sitting no. 4 in the World Standings. He earned a great check for second place in the steer wrestling.
Tie down roping winner was National Finals Rodeo qualifier, Kincade Henry. Cory Solomon and Marty Yates also banked checks.
North Dakota Winter Show Rodeo
A North Dakota cowboy currently sitting No. 12 in the bareback riding World Standings, Clay Jorgenson rode Bailey Pro Rodeo's Vendetta for 86 points to take the win.
Several other northern cowboys had a great weekend: Tevin Cowan winning the steer wrestling, Thayne Elshere winning the bull riding and all-around cowboy, Ty Moser winning the tie down roping.
Huron PRCA Rodeo
Tying for the win in the tie down roping and placing fourth in the team roping with Cash Hetzel, Bodie Mattson won the all-around cowboy.
Rookie bareback rider, Carson Hildre is just 18 years old, but took the win with 85 points aboard Big Bucks Rodeo's What's Crackin'.
Evergreen Showdown
Jordan Tye won the all-around cowboy title placing third in the tie down roping and winning the team roping.
Justin Kimsey took the win in the steer wrestling by a full second.
Big V Feeds Pro Rodeo
NFR qualifiers, Bill Tutor and Will Lowe took the top two spots in the bareback riding.
Futurity rope horse trainer Casey Hicks and Steve Orth took the top spot in the team roping.
World Champion All Around Cowboy Ryan Jarrett split the tie down roping win with Chizm KuyKendall.
Poplar Bluff Pro Rodeo
Bull rider Dakota Hill had a great night, making the only qualified ride of the event and taking home $3,032 for an 85-point ride on Generations Pro Rodeo's Nod Ya Head Red.
At just 19 years old, Kent Jordan took the win in the steer wrestling.
Currently ranked No. 23 in the World Standings in the heading, Kolby Krieger won the tie down roping.
Full results for these rodeos can be found on prorodeo.com.