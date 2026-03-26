ProRodeo Rookies Rise in Fort Worth During Resistol Rookie Roundup

Each new PRORODEO season marks the start of the chase for a coveted gold buckle, but it also ushers in a fresh class of rookies ready to make their mark. With rising stars and a loaded field of talent every year, there’s no telling how far these fresh faces can go.

As the competition continues to elevate, this year’s rookie class isn’t just chasing dreams; they are pushing the sport forward.

For the past five years, Resistol and Cowboy Channel have partnered to create an exclusive event for the top 15 rookies in each event. The event spans two days in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards.

Not only are there two nights of performances where rookies battle it out to claim this sought-after title—one that, before this year, only four others in their event could claim— but they also go through media training in the Cowboy Channel studio with Katy Lucas, connect with former world champions, and receive advice that will propel them forward in their professional rodeo careers.

Resistol Rookie Roundup Results

Former National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) bareback champion Tuker Carricato of Saratoga, Wyo., earned the Resistol Rookie Roundup title by nearly seven points.

In the first round, he matched with Knight Mare from Pete Carr Pro Rodeo and scored 83.5 points to take the early lead. That same 83.5 proved to be Carricato’s lucky number, as he and Barry’s Girl from Hampton Pro Rodeo danced their way to the top of the leaderboard.

The 2023 State Champion steer wrestler and 2025 College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) Reserve All Around Champion, Jace Mayfield earned the title with a strong comeback.

A 5.3-second run in the first performance did not place him among the top four, but he followed it up with a 4.4-second run in the second round, three tenths faster than any other competitor. That effort pushed him to the top of the average with a total time of 9.7 seconds on two heads.

With a first-place run of five seconds flat and a second-place finish that earned them $1,233, team roping duo Conley Kleinhans and Kyler Kanady outpaced a talented field and finished on top by 1.8 seconds, earning $1,817 each for the average win.

Coleman Shallbetter | Tarleton State University Rodeo Team

As soon as 2026 kicked off, Coleman Shallbetter entered the rookie scene with a win at the New Year’s Eve Buck and Ball. He followed that up with the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo, earning $4,530 in the first round, and now adds a Resistol Rookie Roundup title to his resume.

He placed second in both rounds, but his consistency was enough to propel him to the top, leaving Fort Worth $3,534 and extending his lead in the rookie race.

The next generation of tie-down ropers is making its presence known, and Brodey Clemons has been the talk of the town for quite some time. After competing at The American Rodeo Weekend and winning an NHSFR world title in 2025, he backed it up with a 9.5-second run and a 9.0-second run in the second performance to claim the fifth tie-down champion title.

CNFR barrel racing qualifier, Brooke Krolczyk solidified a win in Cowtown Coliseum, placing first in the aggregate with 27.06 seconds.

Cooper Jacobs was the only rookie bull rider to stay aboard both bulls, and that alone was impressive. He scored 85.5 points on night one and 82.5 points in the second performance, finishing the event with $7,068 to add to his 2026 PRCA season.

