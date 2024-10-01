Prospective 2024 NFR Contestants Sweep Sherriff’s PRCA Rodeo
The final weekend of September saw rodeo action spread far and wide across the country as cowboys and cowgirls from every state and circuit hauled for their last chance at a place in the top 15 in the world standings and, in turn, a qualification to the National Finals Rodeo.
The hottest dirt in the California Circuit was in San Bernadino, Cali., September 27-29. The Sherriff’s PRCA Rodeo saw multi-thousand dollar runs from former world champions and NFR qualifiers, as well as more than $150,00 in added money.
While no NFR qualifications or world standings placings are official until the completion of the PRCA end of season audit, all but one event in San Bernadino were claimed by atlhetes we can tentatively expect to see at the Thomas and Mack in December as they vie for a world title.
Results
2023 NFR qualifier and current #10 man in the world Jacob Lees bucked to the top in rodeo’s opening event, the Bareback Riding, with an 85 point ride on Bridwell Pro Rodeo’s Tequila Talkin’ for $5,323. While all rankings are unofficial until the completion of the PRCA audit to be held this month, Lees is expected to ride in Vegas at the NFR in December.
The Steer Wrestling title went to three-time NFR qualifier Scott Guenthner, who ran 3.7 seconds for $2,557 and a 0.2 second lead over 5-time world champion Tyler Waguespack. Waguespack and Guenthner are also both projected to compete at the 2024 NFR – they’re ranked #14 and #15 in the world, respectively, on the last day of the ’24 regular season.
#13 man on the head Erich Rogers and #15 man on the heels Paul Eaves took the Team Roping with a 5-second run to cash in on $3,763. With a combined 3 world titles and 22 NFR qualifications, as well as current standings spots just within the top 15, this team’s another that fans can anticipate seeing at the Thomas and Mack this December.
It took an 86.5 to win the Saddle Bronc Riding – that score was claimed by Brody Wells on Bridwell Pro Rodeo’s Big Diesel for a $5,555 payday in California to beat a top 10 full of NFR favorites such as Dawson and Logan Hay and Lefty Holman. Wells is currently ranked #12 in the Saddle Bronc standings, and, prospectively, 2024 will mark his first NFR qualification.
A familiar name in none other than four-time world champion Tuf Cooper swept the Tie-Down with an 8.9 second rope and tie. His $3,156 check has him ranked #11 in the Tie-Down Roping; 2024 would bring about his 16th NFR qualification.
Multi-time NFR qualifier Carlee Otero claimed the Barrel Racing title with a blazing 14.74 second run – two-tenths of a second faster than second place’s 14.94 – for $3,449. As of September 25 (the last WPRA standings update) Otero was ranked #13 in the Barrel Racing – so tentatively expect to see her take the alley at the T&M later this year.
The Bull Riding went to 2020 NFR Average Champion Colten Fritzlan, who marked a 79 on Bridwell Pro Rodeo’s Guitar Hero. With only two other qualified rides in the bulls, Fritzlan, who’s finishing the season unranked, left San Bernadino $5,628 richer.
Cody Stewart, who pulled top ten checks in the Tie-Down Roping and the Team Roping for a total of $2,292, was named the Sherriff’s PRCA Rodeo All Around Cowboy.
No NFR qualifications are official until the PRCA officially releases documentation.